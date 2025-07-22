Kuldeep Yadav’s Test journey has been inconsistent despite strong performances. Last seen in October 2024, he hasn’t featured in the ongoing England series. His Old Trafford inclusion hinges on India’s spin strategy and possible three-spinner setup.

Team India will face England in a crucial fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday, July 23. The Shubman Gill-led side is currently trailing 1-2 in the five-match series after Lord’s Test defeat.

Ahead of the Manchester Test, Team India was hit with not one but double injury setbacks. All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the remainder of the England Test series due to left knee injury, reportedly sustained during a gym session in Beckenham. Reddy played second and third Tests at Edgbaston and Lord’s, respectively, before being sidelined for the next two Tests at Old Trafford and The Oval.

While Arshdeep Singh would not be available for the fourth Test after sustaining an injury on his left thumb during the nets session at Kent County Cricket Ground in Beckenham, young Indian pacer Anshul Kamboj was added to the India squad. Akash Deep, who was one of the heroes in India’s historic Edgbaston Test victory, is recovering from groin injury, which he suffered during the Lord’s Test.

With the deepened injury crisis in Indian camp, there are expected to be some changes in the playing XI from the Lord’s Test, and the question remains whether Kuldeep Yadav will get a chance to play.

Kuldeep Yadav awaits Test comeback

Kuldeep Yadav’s journey in Test Cricket has mostly been stop-start, marked by sporadic opportunities despite impressive performances. Yadav made his debut in red-ball cricket for Team India in 2017 and since then, he has played only 13 Tests. On the contrary, England spinner Shoaib Bashir has appeared 19 Tests since making his debut against India in February last year.

In those 13 Test matches, the Indian wrist-spinner has picked 57 wickets, including 4 fifers and 3 four-wicket hauls. Despite an impressive Test record in limited opportunities, Kuldeep has yet to get a consistent run in the longest format of the game. His last Test appearance was against New Zealand in October last year in Bengaluru, and then, he was ruled out of the remaining two Tests of the series due to injury on his left groin.

Due to injury, Kuldeep Yadav was not picked for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. The 29-year-old made a comeback to the Test squad for the series against England. However, Kuldeep has yet to find a place in the playing XI.

In the Headingley Test, Team India management picked only spinner Ravindra Jadeja and in the two Tests at Edgbaston and Lord’s, Washington Sundar and Jadeja were preferred as the spin-bowling options, with the management opting for batting depth and control.

In the last three Tests, Kuldeep Yadav was warming the bench despite being fully fit and available for selection.

Kuldeep Yadav’s selection hinges on tough spin bowling choices

Team India has not yet finalized the playing XI, given the injury concerns and combination that need to be re-evaluated ahead of the Manchester Test. However, in case of Kuldeep Yadav, his selection would depend on whether team management is willing to alter the spin bowling option. As per the report by the Indian Express, Kuldeep was under consideration for the Manchester Test.

Former England pacer Steve Harmison batted for Kuldeep Yadav’s inclusion in the playing XI, given that the Old Trafford pitch is likely to offer assistance to spinners as the match progresses. However, he stated that India needs to drop either Ravindra Jadeja or Washington Sundar in order to bring in Kuldeep.

Scroll to load tweet…

“The wicket in the fourth Test is not going to offer bounce to Kuldeep, but it will spin as the Test match progresses. And with the last three Tests all going deep into the fifth day, India have to seriously consider playing a second or even a third spinner,” Harmison said as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo.

“At the moment, their side is well-balanced. But the challenge lies in finding a way to bring Kuldeep Yadav in. You cannot drop Washington Sundar or Ravindra Jadeja. So, can you play three spinners? That would be a big call, especially considering the situation around Jasprit Bumrah,” he added.

A spot up for grabs after Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are likely to be new ball, while Anshul Kamboj is expected to make his Test debut at Manchester as there is uncertainty over Akash Deep’s availability. Since Team India management is unlikely to drop Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, given their massive contributions with all-round in the last two Tests, Kuldeep’s inclusion would depend on whether Team India would like to go with a three-spin attack.

With Nitish Kumar Reddy being ruled out of the Test series, the No.6 spot in the playing XI is up for grabs, and team management could either promote a promising specialist batter or use that slot to accommodate Kuldeep Yadav as third spinner.

However, Shardul Thakur and Dhruv Jurel are also in contention for the spot, which could once again push Kuldeep Yadav out of the playing combination, unless the team decides to take a bold call for three-spinner strategy on a pitch expected to aid turn from Day 3 onward at Old Trafford.

The permutations and combinations of the playing XI for the crucial fourth Test at Old Trafford, where India have yet to win a Test match, are likely to boil down to India’s willingness to take a strategic gamble with a three-spinner setup and bring in Kuldeep as an X-Factor on turning conditions as soon as the match progresses.