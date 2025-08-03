Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 118 at The Oval wasn’t just a match-defining knock—it was emotional too, as his parents watched him play for India live for the first time. His century celebration reflected the joy of a personal milestone fulfilled.

Yashasvi Jaiswal once again rose to the occasion, scoring a brilliant 118 in the second innings to anchor India's total of 396 in the final Test against England at The Oval. While the knock held immense value in the context of the match, it was the personal emotion behind it that made it even more special for the young batter.

The official X account of BCCI posted on Sunday, where Jaiswal reflected on his outstanding ton.

Jaiswal said, “I'm really happy, I really enjoyed the innings. It was the last push for this tour, so I was just trying my best and telling myself to keep playing session by session, one ball at a time, and yeah, I really enjoyed it.”

Yashasvi Jaiswal on his celebration after Oval century

This was Jaiswal's second ton of this Series.

It was a deeply emotional moment for Jaiswal, as his parents watched him play for India live from the stands for the very first time.

"The celebration was for my mom and dad. My family was there. I was really excited, and it was quite emotional for me that they were here for the first time watching me play for India, and I did well. I'm really blessed and grateful that I could perform in front of them," he shared.

Jaiswal made the most of the opportunity throughout his stay at the crease in his knock that was riddled with luck. After being dropped thrice, he blazed his way to his fourth overseas Test ton for India.

Jaiswal's century put India further in a commanding position

Throughout Jaiswal's stay at the crease, the wicket turned in its nature and adapted to London's atmosphere. After negating the early threat, the pitch slightly flattened out but offered enough movement to quicks to cast magic. Despite the precarious situation that Jaiswal found himself in, he managed to find a way to enjoy it.

Jaiswal walloped a century in 127 deliveries by pushing the ball for a single off Gus Atkinson. He punched the air in jubilation, blew kisses towards the stands, as his parents, along with the crowd, cheered and applauded his sheer brilliance.

‘Jaiswal has obviously been outstanding’

India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak heaped praise on the 23-year-old's approach.

"Jaiswal has obviously been outstanding. The way he batted in Australia earlier and now here... he doesn't just defend blindly, he bats with a clear plan and executes it well," he said.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna echoed similar sentiments, praising Jaiswal's grit and composure under pressure.

"I think every run was important, that was the talk in the dressing room and the way Jaiswal batted, he batted like a lion. He showed great patience and maturity," said Krishna.

Jaiswal's century came at a crucial juncture, setting England a target of 374 to chase. At stumps on Day 3, the hosts were 50/1, still needing 324 runs to win with two full days remaining. As the match builds up towards a potentially thrilling finish, Jaiswal's ton could prove to be the defining moment of this Test. India needs to win this Test match to level the Series 2-2.