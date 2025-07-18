Concerns were raised about the ball's impact on the game's fairness. The manufacturer will examine all production aspects and implement necessary changes. The ball became soft quickly, shifting momentum in England's favor during crucial moments.

London: Following complaints about the quality of Dukes balls used in the India-England Test series, British Cricket Balls has announced an inspection of the match balls used in the first three Tests. The main complaint was that the balls' quick loss of shine made batting easier and deprived bowlers of their advantage.

Dilip Jajodia, owner of British Cricket Balls, told BBC that the company plans to collect the balls for a thorough examination, reviewing every aspect—from the tanning process to the raw materials used. He emphasized that all stages of production would be evaluated, and if any adjustments or stricter measures are deemed necessary, they will be implemented accordingly.

Team India Captain Shubman Gill said that flat pitches and soft balls make it difficult for bowlers to remain competitive, while favouring batsmen. On the second day of the Lord's Test, Jasprit Bumrah's devastating spell with the second new ball took three quick England wickets, pushing them towards a batting collapse. However, after ten overs, the ball change shifted the momentum in England's favor. From a precarious 271-7, half-centuries from Braden Carse and Jamie Smith helped England reach 387.

This proved crucial to the match's outcome. Former England pacer Stuart Broad also highlighted the declining quality of Dukes balls. He urged for swift action to restore the balls' quality, as it could even bring the standard of the game into question.

Typically, the host nation determines the type of ball used in a Test series—India uses SG balls, Australia uses Kookaburra, and England uses Dukes. The Dukes ball has long been valued for its ability to retain shine and provide movement over extended periods. However, during the ongoing series against India, the Dukes balls reportedly lost their shine and softened unusually quickly, offering little assistance to bowlers. This had sparked allegations that the condition of the balls may have been manipulated to favor England’s batting lineup.



