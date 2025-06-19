The England-India Test series will now be played for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, honouring two of cricket's greatest players. The Pataudi family will continue to be recognized with the Pataudi Medal awarded to the winning captain.

The England Men's and India Men's Test teams will honour James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar with a new trophy dedicated to their remarkable achievements in Test cricket. The next edition of this great rivalry takes place this summer, with the five-match Test series getting underway at Headingley on June 20.

The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, a joint initiative between the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), will now represent all future Test series between England and India. Previously, the series in England was played for the Pataudi Trophy and the series in India for the Anthony De Mello Trophy.

The Pataudi family will continue to be honoured, with a newly commissioned Pataudi Medal to be presented to the winning captain of each England-India Test series.

The trophy features imagery of Anderson and Tendulkar in action, along with their engraved signatures- a fitting tribute to two of the game's most iconic figures.

The legends' legacy honoured with a special trophy

Both Anderson and Tendulkar are widely regarded as all-time greats. They are the most-capped players in the history of Test cricket: Tendulkar played 200 matches, and Anderson 188.

Anderson, considered one of the finest exponents of swing bowling, took 704 Test wickets, the most by a fast bowler in the format. The Lancashire seamer ranks third on the all-time list, behind only spinners Muttiah Muralitharan and Shane Warne.

Tendulkar, one of the most complete batters to have graced the game, remains the highest run-scorer in Test history with 15,921 runs. He made his debut at the age of 16 and went on to enjoy a distinguished 24-year international career, during which he played a pivotal role in India's success against every other Test-playing nation.

Anderson calls the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy a ‘real honour’

James Anderson said, "It's a proud moment for me and my family to have this iconic series named after Sachin and myself. The rivalry between our two nations has always been something special, full of history, intensity and unforgettable moments," as quoted from a release by BCCI.</p><p>"To be recognised in this way is a real honour. I'm looking forward to seeing the next chapter unfold in England this summer. It promises to be compelling, competitive cricket - exactly what you'd expect from two great sides. This is elite sport at its finest," he added.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Jimmy 🤝 Sachin <a href="https://t.co/vLLAImVUS9">pic.twitter.com/vLLAImVUS9</a></p><p>— England Cricket (@englandcricket) <a href="https://twitter.com/englandcricket/status/1935679323777769963?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 19, 2025</a></p></blockquote><p> </p><h2><strong>Tendulkar owes to Test cricket for his growth and discipline</strong></h2><p>Sachin Tendulkar said, "For me, Test cricket embodies life - you give your best, and if things go wrong, it gives you another day to regroup, think, unlearn, and bounce back. It is the highest form of the game that teaches you endurance, discipline and adaptability, against all odds. I owe my foundation to Test cricket, as it has seen me grow from disappointments to triumphs, from aspirations to fulfilment."<br><br>"India and England have played a big role in shaping Test cricket in a way that it remains an evolving inspiration for subsequent generations. And now, as I share this recognition with my on-field challenger and an off-field gentleman, James, I hope that the world celebrates the essence of Test cricket even more, allowing it to traverse boundaries yet untrodden," he noted.</p><h2><strong>ECB Chair confirms winning captain to get Pataudi medal</strong></h2><p>Richard Thompson, Chair, ECB, said, “This new trophy is a brilliant way to honour two absolute legends of the game. Jimmy and Sachin have given cricket fans around the world so many unforgettable moments, and it is fitting that their names will now be part of every men's Test series between England and India. I've had the privilege of watching both men produce world-class performances over the years, while they are both true ambassadors of the game off the pitch. This trophy is a celebration of their incredible careers and the extraordinary impact they have had on the game, reflecting the deep respect between our two cricketing nations.”</p><p>"The Pataudi family also has a hugely important place in the cricketing connections between our countries, and I'm pleased that we will continue to honour their legacy through the awarding of the Pataudi Medal that will be provided to the winning captain," he added.</p><p>"I can't wait to see the first series played for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy to get underway in a few days' time," he noted.</p><h2><strong>BCCI secretary on England-India Test series trophy honouring legends</strong></h2><p>Devajit Saikia, Honorary Secretary, BCCI, said, “India and England have always shared a riveting cricketing rivalry. It's a matter of immense pride that the Test series between these two nations will be named after two of their most prolific cricketing names - Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson.”</p><p>"The two lit up the game with their brilliant performances over the course of their outstanding cricketing careers, which have inspired millions across the globe," he said.</p><p>"We are sure that a Trophy named after the two icons will be another significant feather in their cap and will add a significant chapter in the Test series between India and England," he added.</p><h2><strong>‘fitting tribute to their unparalleled contributions’</strong></h2><p>Roger Binny, President, BCCI, said, “This is a truly momentous occasion for cricket. To rename the prestigious Test series between India and England after two absolute titans of the game, Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson, is a fitting tribute to their unparalleled contributions.”</p><p>"The 'Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy' will not only celebrate their individual legacies but also serve as a permanent reminder of the fierce yet respectful rivalry that has defined India-England Test cricket for decades," he noted</p><p>"We at the BCCI are incredibly proud to be a part of this historic decision, and we believe it will add another layer of prestige and excitement to future encounters between these two great cricketing nations," he added.</p><h2><strong>Anderson and Tendulkar's record in India-England Tests</strong></h2><p>Anderson set the standard in his Test career against India. In 39 matches, he took 149 wickets at an average of 25.47, including six five-wicket hauls.</p><p>In the 32 Tests he played against England, Tendulkar amassed 2,535 runs at an average of 51.73, with a highest score of 193 at Headingley in 2002, the home of Yorkshire, the county he represented as their first overseas player in 1992.</p><p>Alongside their illustrious careers on the field, Anderson was awarded a knighthood for services to cricket in 2024, while Tendulkar received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2014.</p>