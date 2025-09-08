Virat Kohli’s absence from the fitness tests in Bengaluru sparked debate. Reports say he was allowed to take them in London. Sunil Chhetri revealed Kohli shared his test scores, showing his dedication to staying in peak physical condition.

Team India’s former captain and ace batter Virat Kohli has been away from international cricket for four months following his retirement from Test cricket. In May this year, Kohli bid adieu to the longest format ahead of the England tour, pulling the curtain down on his illustrious red-ball career after playing for 14 years and 123 matches for India.

The 36-year-old has already retired from the T20Is following Team India’s T20 World Cup triumph last year, defeating South Africa in the final at Barbados. Having retired from T20Is and Tests, Virat Kohli will only feature in ODI cricket, with the 2027 World Cup 2027 likely to be his last major tournament in Indian colours, as speculation grows that he may retire from all formats after the marquee event.

After retiring from Tests, Virat Kohli has been residing in London with his actress wife Anushka Sharma and their kids, away from the spotlight, while focusing on family time. Kohli has already begun his preparations for the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

Virat Kohli’s fitness test controversy

Recently, contracted Indian players assembled in Bengaluru to undergo fitness Tests at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE). The likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, and Suryakumar Yadav cleared fitness tests to prove their match readiness ahead of the upcoming assignments.

However, Virat Kohli was not to be seen with Indian cricketers for the fitness Tests in Bengaluru. The report emerged that the star batter was given special permission by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to give fitness tests in London, where he is currently residing with his family.

Neither Virat Kohli nor the BCCI confirmed the reports of the fitness tests being conducted in London, sparking debate on social media over privileges given to the former India captain when other contracted Indian players flew to Bengaluru to undergo the mandatory fitness assessments.

Earlier, the fitness Tests used to take place at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, and now, after the BCCI opened the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in the same city, all contracted Indian players are required to appear for the mandatory fitness assessments in order to be eligible for selection in upcoming international series and tournaments.

Did Kohli give fitness tests in London?

The reports of Virat Kohli giving fitness tests instead of flying down to Bengaluru have been swirling for weeks. However, India batter’s friend and former India football captain, Sunil Chhetri, revealed that Kohli has sent the scores of his fitness tests, while praising his dedication and consistency in maintaining his fitness levels.

“A few days back, he (Kohli) was sending me his scores of one of the tests he was doing. It is so addictive, and it is so good to know these kinds of people,” Chhetri said on the Desi Premier League Podcast.

“On your bad days when you feel a bit lethargic, you see them and think, ‘let’s go’. When you are at the top, everyone wants to be a Virat Kohli or Ronaldo, and for these two to keep their place is unbelievable,” he added.

Virat Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers in the world, consistently maintaining peak fitness levels through rigorous training and diet. Kohli played a pivotal role in maintaining the fitness standards in Indian cricket by bringing in Yo-Yo Tests to monitor players’ endurance, pushing teammates to meet high benchmarks, and setting a global example for professional fitness.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is set to make a comeback to competitive cricket in the upcoming ODI series against Australia, which will take place in October. After winning his maiden IPL triumph with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in June this year, Kohli did not play any competitive cricket. His potential return to international cricket in the Australia ODI series will mark his first outing in four months.