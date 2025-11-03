Deepti Sharma led the bowling charts with 22 wickets, while Laura Wolvaardt topped scoring with 571 runs as India clinched their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 title in a thrilling campaign.

The Indian women's cricket team made history by winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 trophy. In the final match, they defeated South Africa by 52 runs. Batting first, India scored 298 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 50 overs. In reply, the South African team could only manage 246 runs, and India won the match along with the trophy.

Many excellent players emerged in this entire tournament, who showed their magic with both their bat and ball.

Let's take a look at the top five run-scorers and wicket-takers of this tournament...

Top 5 Run Scorers in the Women's ODI World Cup 2025

First is South Africa's captain Laura Wolvaardt, who scored the most runs, 571, in 9 innings of 9 matches. She hit 73 fours and 7 sixes throughout the league. She also played an innings of 101 runs in the final.

Second is Indian opening batter Smriti Mandhana, who scored 434 runs in 9 innings of 9 matches. She hit 50 fours and 9 sixes.

Third is Australia's Ashleigh Gardner, who scored 328 runs in 5 innings of 7 matches and hit 39 fours and 6 sixes in the entire tournament.

Pratika Rawal is fourth on this list, having scored 308 runs in 6 innings of 7 matches. However, she got injured in the match against Bangladesh and was ruled out of the team before the semi-final.

Australian player Phoebe Litchfield scored 304 runs in 7 innings of 7 matches. During this, she hit 43 fours and 7 sixes.

Highest Wicket-Takers in Women's World Cup 2025