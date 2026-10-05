SA pacer Ali Khan bowled a bizarre bouncer that flew over the wicketkeeper and crossed the boundary in the Canada Super60 semi-final. The five-run wide went viral, leaving fans stunned as Toronto Sixers won and lifted the title.

The USA pacer Ali Khan caught everyone by surprise during the semi-final clash between Toronto Sixers and Mississauga Masters at BC Place in Vancouver on Saturday, October 3.

Toronto Sixes qualified for the final following a nine-run win over Mississauga Masters. After posting a total of 130/4 in 10 overs, thanks to a 79-run partnership for the fourth wicket between Kieron Pollard (40 off 16 balls) and Andries Gous (33* off 11 balls), Toronto restricted Mississauga to 121/7, securing a thrilling victory.

Toronto bowlers, Daniel Sams (1/25), Shadley van Schalkwyk (1/45), Imad Wasim (2/19), Tejinder Johal (1/20), and Abdul-Raheem Toppin (1/10) delivered a disciplined bowling performance to defend the target, completely suffocating the chase and sealing their spot in the tournament decider.

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Ali Khan’s Bizarre Bouncer Goes for Six

As Mississauga Masters suffered a defeat at the hands of Toronto Sixes, its pacer Ali Khan found himself at the center of one of the most bizarre rule anomalies of the season, when a wildly wayward delivery sailed all the way for a maximum, only for the batting side to receive five runs from the delivery.

The incident took place in the 8th over of Toronto Sixes’ batting when the USA pacer stepped up to bowl and attempted to deliver a sharp bouncer with a hope of surprising the batter, only for the ball to slip out of his hand and soar completely out of reach.

Ali Khan lost control of the ball while attempting a slower-ball variation, causing the ball to fly high into the air and over the helmets of both the batsman and the helpless gloveman, ultimately bouncing over the ropes for an extraordinary boundary. The bizarre bouncer left Khan’s teammates stunned and amused in equal measure.

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Though Ali Khan’s bouncer seemed destined to clear the ropes entirely for a maximum, the unique scoring regulations of the tournament dictated that a wide ball crossing the boundary is awarded a total of five runs rather than a standard six, providing a serial talking point from an already electric semi-final showdown.

Since the size of the boundary at BC Place in Vancouver is compact to accommodate fast-paced T10 action, the misdirected delivery easily cleared the in-field traffic before skidding across the turf and straight over the boundary cushions, turning an ordinary bowling blunder into an instant viral highlight.

Ali Khan’s Bizarre Six Leaves ,Cricket, Fans Stunned And Amused

Ali Khan’s bizarre bouncer, which sent the ball over the boundary rope, has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts left amused by the unusual incident.

Taking to their X handles, many fans reacted to the bizarre delivery, with some joking about the unusually short boundaries at BC Place. Others expressed disbelief at seeing a bouncer travel over the wicketkeeper’s head and cross the boundary without the batter making contact. One fan called it a ‘new DLC achievement’ in cricket history, while another said they had always wondered if such an incident was possible.

Some fans questioned the decision to play cricket at a venue with such short boundaries, with one joking that the wicketkeeper should now be the boundary, while a few said the incident showed how cricket keeps finding new ways to surprise viewers.

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Meanwhile, Toronto Sixers clinched their maiden Canada Super60 T20 League title by defeating Vancouver Anchors at BC Place in Vancouver on Sunday, October 4.

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