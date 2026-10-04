Canada’s NCL GT20 professional T20 cricket tournament will hold its 2026 edition in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The move aims to build stronger ties with West Indies cricket before the tournament returns to Canada in 2027.

The NCL GT20 Canada, Canada’s professional T20 franchise cricket tournament, will stage its 2026 edition in St. Vincent and the Grenadines from October 23 to November 2, 2026, bringing together Canadian, Caribbean and international cricket talent on one platform. The move to the Caribbean is specific to the 2026 edition, with the NCL GT20 Canada set to return to Canada in 2027.

The Caribbean edition is aimed at strengthening cricketing, developmental and commercial ties between Canada and the West Indies while creating greater opportunities for players, administrators, fans and commercial partners across both regions, according to a press release from NCL GT20 Canada. The tournament is being organised in collaboration with Cricket Canada and Cricket West Indies (CWI) and will provide a platform for Canadian and Caribbean players to compete alongside international talent. The initiative is expected to strengthen player pathways between Canada and the Caribbean while establishing relationships that can continue when the tournament returns to Canada next year.

Building a Bridge Between Cricketing Nations

Speaking about the announcement, Arvinder Khosa, President of Cricket Canada, said, “NCL GT20 is fundamentally a Canadian tournament, and the Caribbean provides a special home for our 2026 edition. This is about much more than taking a tournament to another country for one season. It is about building a bridge between Canadian and West Indies cricket, connecting players, administrators, fans and commercial partners. We thank Cricket West Indies for their support in delivering this tournament in the Caribbean. When NCL GT20 returns to Canada next year, we want to bring those relationships with us and create a lasting pathway between the Caribbean and Canada.”

Arun Agarwal, Chairman, NCL GT20 Canada, said, “The 2026 edition of NCL GT20 Canada marks an exciting new chapter in our journey as we take the tournament to the Caribbean for this special edition. Our vision is to build meaningful and lasting connections between Canadian and West Indies cricket while creating a platform where players from Canada, the Caribbean and across the world can come together and showcase their talent.”

Chris Dehring, Chief Executive Officer of Cricket West Indies, said, “NCL GT20 Canada, together with the deep cricketing tradition of the West Indies, creates an exciting opportunity for collaboration. Hosting the 2026 tournament in the Caribbean before its return to Canada next year marks the beginning of a partnership that can facilitate the continued development of Canadian cricket while showcasing our region as one of the great cricketing regions of world cricket.” He added, “As the only full member of the ICC in the hemisphere, we believe it is important to forge mutually beneficial relationships with ICC Associate Members across the region, for the health of the game and, indeed, for the continued development of West Indies cricket.”

Tournament Highlights and Broader Impact

The October 23 to November 2, 2026 tournament window is expected to feature international players, established Caribbean cricketers, Canadian players and emerging North American talent, creating a diverse and competitive T20 cricketing environment, the release said.

Beyond the cricketing action, the Caribbean edition is expected to enhance international visibility, drive fan engagement and contribute to economic activity while showcasing St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the wider Caribbean as a destination for major sporting events.

The 2026 edition marks a special chapter in the journey of the NCL GT20 Canada, with the tournament using its Caribbean staging to build stronger connections between two important cricketing communities. The tournament will return to Canada in 2027, carrying forward the partnerships and relationships developed through the 2026 edition. (ANI)