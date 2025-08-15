Bhuvneshwar Kumar backs Jasprit Bumrah’s workload management in the England Tests, citing his demanding bowling action and need for career sustainability, stressing that Bumrah can still make a big impact even with limited appearances.

Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s former teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar has come in support of him amid the criticism over his workload management during the recently concluded Test series against England, which ended in a draw following India’s victory in the fifth and final Test at the Oval.

Though the Test series against England was over, Jasprit Bumrah’s workload management has been a huge topic of debate, with experts, including Sandeep Patil, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Ravi Shastri, being critical of the pace spearhead for playing selective matches in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Before the England Test series, the BCCI selectors and Team India management decided that Bumrah would play only three matches out of five to avoid him getting overworked, a lesson learned from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, where Jasprit Bumrah played all five matches until his back broke down in the final Test at Sydney. In the Test series against England, the 31-year-old played in Headingley, Lord’s, and Old Trafford Tests, while resting for the Edgbaston and the Oval outings.

Bhuvneshwar backs Jasprit’s decision to play 3 matches

Amid the criticism over his workload, Jasprit Bumrah found a strong ally in Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who highlighted the sustainability of Bumrah’s career, emphasising how his bowling action led to injuries. He added that the pace spearhead playing fewer matches does not limit the player’s impact on the team.

“Look, considering how many years Jasprit Bumrah has been playing and competing in all formats, it is tough for anyone to sustain that. And with the kind of bowling action Bumrah has, injuries can happen to him or to anyone," he said on the podcast ‘Talk with Manvendra’

“I had no problem with him playing three out of five matches. If the selectors know what he can offer and are okay with it, it’s because they know he can still make a big impact in those three games. If a player might not play all five matches but will contribute significantly in three, that should be okay," he added.

Jasprit Bumrah was rested for the Oval Test before he was released from the squad ahead of Day 2 of the series finale. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) did not mention the reason behind releasing Bumrah, but it was speculated that the decision was made as a precaution to manage his workload.

In three Tests, Bumrah picked 14 wickets, including two fifers, at an average of 26.00 and an economy rate of 3,04 in five innings.

‘Bumrah is always bowling in tough situations’

Further speaking about Jasprit Bumrah’s workload management, Bhuvneshwar Kumar highlighted the mental and physical pressure the pacer goes through while bowling in tough situations, while emphasising the need to manage bowlers like Bumrah.

“People don’t always understand how tough it is to keep playing for so many years across formats. Bumrah is always bowling in tough situations, which brings both mental and physical pressure,” Bhuvneshwar said.

“If you want a player to have a long career, you have to manage them somehow," he added.

Jasprit Bumrah has been one of India’s reliable pacers overseas than at home, having picked 172 wickets out of 219 in his Test career, which means almost 79% of his Test wickets have come outside India.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah is likely to make a comeback to Team India for the Asia Cup 2025 despite earlier reports of the board giving him an extended break before the home Test series against West Indies. If Bumrah were to play the continental tournament, he is likely to be rested for the opening Test of the series against the West Indies in Ahmedabad.