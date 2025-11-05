Out-of-favour Bangladesh batter Jahanara Alam accused women’s captain Nigar Sultana of physically assaulting junior players and highlighted deep-rooted team politics, prompting the BCB to deny the claims, calling them baseless and fabricated.

Out-of-favour Bangladesh batter, Jahanara Alam, has levelled a serious allegation against women’s team captain Nigar Sultana Joty, accusing her of ‘physically assaulting’ junior players in the team. Nigar Sultana recently led Bangladesh in the Women’s World Cup 2025, where they finished seventh on the points table, failing to qualify for the semifinal.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Nigar Sultana was appointed as Bangladesh's women’s captain in November 2021, succeeding Fahima Khatun. Over the last four years, Sultana has led Bangladesh through major global tournaments, including the 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup, the 2024 T20 World Cup, and the recently concluded edition of the 50-over marquee event.

However, Nigar Sultana’s captaincy has come under scrutiny after the former Bangladesh skipper Jahanara Alam levelled serious allegations against her, sparking controversy in Bangladesh cricket circles.

‘Joty beats up the juniors a lot’

Speaking to Bangladeshi daily Kaler Kantha, Jahanara Alam stated that Nigar Sultana Joty ‘beats up’ juniors and alleged that a similar incident took place during the recently concluded Women’s World Cup 2025, adding that some of the junior players feared getting slapped by the Bangladesh captain.

“This is nothing new. Joty beats up the juniors a lot. Even during this World Cup, the juniors told me, ‘No, I won’t do this again. Then I’ll have to get slapped again.’” the 32-year-old said.

“I heard from some people, ‘I got beaten up yesterday.’ Even during the Dubai tour, she called a junior into the room and slapped her," she added.

Jahanara Alam served as Bangladesh women’s captain from 2014 to 2016 and over her international career, she played 52 ODIs and 83 T20Is, making her one of the most experienced players in Bangladesh cricket.

Politics in Bangladesh Cricket

Jahanara Alam spoke about her own ouster from the national setup and exposed the deep-rooted politics within Bangladesh cricket, wherein pushed several senior players to the sidelines.

“Actually, I am not alone, everyone in the Bangladesh team is more or less a victim. Everyone’s suffering is different. Here, one or two people get advanced facilities, and in some cases, only one person gets them.” Jahanara said.

“In 2021, the process of eliminating seniors like me, along with a few others, from the post-COVID camp began. Then I was made the captain of one of the three teams in the Bangladesh Games. The captains of the other two teams were Jyoti (Nigar Sultana) and Sharmin Sultana. The pressure on seniors started from then on,” she added.

Jahanara Alam's last appearance for Bangladesh was in a T20I match against Ireland last year, and thereafter, she took a break from international cricket, relocating to Sydney, for personal and mental reasons.

BCB Denies Jahanara Alam’s Allegations

Jahanara Alam’s allegations against Captain Nigar Sultana Joty have created a major stir in Bangladesh cricket, prompting the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to issue a statement.

In a statement, the BCB has denied all the allegations levelled against their skipper Nigar Sultana, calling them ‘baseless, fabricated, and devoid of any truth.’

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has taken note of recent remarks made in the media by a former member of the Bangladesh Women’s National Cricket Team, in which she has made a series of allegations against the current National Team Captain, players, staff and team management,” the BCB said in a press release.

"The BCB categorically and strongly refutes these allegations, which are baseless, fabricated and devoid of any truth. The Board finds it unfortunate that such derogatory and scandalous claims have been made at a time when the Bangladesh Women’s Team is showing commendable progress and unity on the international stage.”

Meanwhile, Bangladesh made only two Women’s World Cup appearances in 2022 and 2025, winning just two matches in 14 outings, failing to advance past the group stage in both editions.