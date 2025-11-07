Ex-Bangladesh captain Jahanara Alam accused ex-selector Manjurul Islam of sexual harassment during the 2022 Women’s World Cup. The BCB has formed a committee to probe the claims, while Islam, currently in China, denied the allegations as “baseless.”

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has opened an inquiry after former women's team captain Jahanara Alam accused former and serving officials of sexual harassment.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an interview on a YouTube channel, the 32-year-old pacer alleged that officials, including then selector and manager Manjurul Islam, had sexually harassed her during the 2022 Women’s World Cup in South Africa.

Jahanara's Shocking Sexual Allegations

Describing an incident from the tournament, Jahanara claimed that Manjurul “made inappropriate physical contact,” alleging that he “often hugged or pressed female players to his chest” under the pretext of encouragement.

Manjurul, who is currently in China, rejected the allegations as “baseless.” “You can ask other girls in the team,” he said. “This is all false.”

The 46-year-old, a former left-arm seamer, played 12 Tests and 34 ODIs for Bangladesh between 1999 and 2004, before taking up various coaching and managerial roles.

Jahanara, who represented Bangladesh in 135 white-ball matches, took 48 wickets in ODIs and 60 in T20Is during her international career. She also claimed that she had previously written to the board about these incidents but that no action had been taken.

BCB to Investigate the Allegations

The BCB said a committee has been formed to investigate the allegations and will submit its findings within 15 working days. In a statement issued late Thursday, the board reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring a “safe, respectful, and professional environment.”

“We have to investigate this, since it’s a serious matter,” BCB vice-president Shakhawat Hossain said.