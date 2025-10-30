India and Australia players wore black armbands during their Women’s World Cup semifinal to honour 17-year-old Ben Austin, who tragically died after being hit on the neck by a ball during training in Melbourne.

Australia Women vs India Women: The Women’s ODI World Cup semifinal between India and Australia began on a deeply emotional note on Thursday, as players from both sides took the field wearing black armbands.

The gesture was not for a teammate, but for a 17-year-old Australian cricketer named Ben Austin, whose life was tragically cut short after he was struck on the neck by a ball during a training session in suburban Melbourne earlier this week.

The black bands, worn just above the sleeve, were a silent tribute — a symbol of solidarity, respect, and shared grief that transcended rivalry and nationality.

The Tragedy That Shook Australian Cricket

Ben Austin, an emerging all-rounder from the Ferntree Gully Cricket Club, was practicing in the nets on Tuesday when tragedy struck. He was hit on the neck by a delivery from a ball-throwing device while preparing for a T20 club game.

Though he was wearing a helmet, he did not have a stem guard, the protective extension that shields the vulnerable area at the base of the skull. The impact left him unconscious, and he was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Despite being placed on a ventilator, Austin succumbed to his injuries on Thursday morning — the same day Australia faced India in the semifinal.

“We Are Utterly Devastated”

His father, Jace Austin, released a heartbreaking statement confirming the news.

“We are utterly devastated by the passing of our beautiful Ben, who died earlier on Thursday morning,” he said. “This tragedy has taken Ben from us, but we find some comfort that he was doing something he did for so many summers – going down to the nets with mates to play cricket.”

For his family and teammates, Ben’s death was not just a sporting tragedy — it was the loss of a beloved son, friend, and young man who had a bright future ahead.

Tributes Across the Cricketing World

In a touching show of respect, Cricket Australia and the BCCI jointly decided that both teams would wear black armbands for the semifinal match in Ben’s memory.

As the players lined up for the national anthems, several could be seen visibly emotional. The gesture resonated far beyond the field — symbolizing how the cricket fraternity unites in moments of grief.

Ferntree Gully Cricket Club described Ben as a “star cricketer, great leader, and an awesome young man,” while social media flooded with messages from past and present players expressing their condolences.

Echoes of Phillip Hughes

The tragedy has drawn painful comparisons to the death of Phillip Hughes, the Australian Test cricketer who died in 2014 after being struck by a bouncer during a domestic match.

Cricket Victoria chief Nick Cummins acknowledged the tragic similarity:

“The ball hit him in the neck in a similar accident that Phil Hughes suffered 10 years ago,” Cummins said.

Cricket Australia chair Mike Baird said the incident must prompt reflection.

“Clearly there are things we have to learn from this,” he said. “But right now we are concerned about the family and trying to support them in every way.”