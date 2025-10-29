- Home
Team India takes on unbeaten Australia in the Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinal, aiming to avenge their league loss. With key players in form, the Women in Blue will look to deliver a collective performance to book their spot in the final.
India's All-Important Match of the Women's World Cup 2025
Team India will lock horns with the defending champions, Australia, in the Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinal at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 30. This will be the second meeting between India and Australia in the tournament, following the seven-time champions' three-wicket win over the Women in Blue in the league stage.
The two sides are meeting for the fourth time in the knockout stage of the Women’s World Cup, with Australia leading 2-1. Team India’s only knockout victory over the defending champions was in the 2017 semifinal. In the upcoming semifinal clash, Team India will look to avenge their league stage defeat to Australia, who are the unbeaten team in the tournament thus far.
As Team India is set to take on Australia in the semifinal, let’s take a look at players who could hold the key to the Women in Blue's final berth.
1. Smriti Mandhana
Following a poor run of form in the first three outings, Team India vice-captain turned her game around with two consecutive fifties and a century in the next three matches, showcasing her class and timing just when India needed her most. In India’s penultimate league match against New Zealand, Mandhana played a brilliant innings of 109 off 95 balls and formed a 212-run opening partnership with Pratika Rawal (122 off 134), laying the perfect foundation for India’s commanding victory and sealing the semifinal berth.
Smriti Mandhana is an aggressive opener who can unleash firepower when she gets into rhythm, and her recent run of form could make her one of the game–changers in the clash against Australia. Moreover, the 29-year-old has an impressive record against the defending champions, with five consecutive 50+ scores, including a 66-ball 80 in the league stage, making her a key threat to Australia’s bowling attack once again.
2. Jemimah Rodrigues
Jemimah Rodrigues could be a key player for Team India in the semifinal against Australia. After inconsistent performances and being dropped from the England match, Jemimah made a strong comeback with a 76-run knock in a crucial clash against New Zealand, proving her ability to perform under pressure. She is an aggressive batter who can anchor the innings and accelerate when needed.
Though Jemimah is a middle-order batter, she is likely to play at No.3 as team management is expected to shuffle the playing XI after opener Pratika Rawal was ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle and knee injury. With Harleen Deol or Shafali Verme to open alongside Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues is expected to step into the No.3 role and balance stability with aggression in India’s semifinal clash against the defending champions.
3. Deepti Sharma
Deepti Sharma is a reliable all-rounder for Team India, contributing significantly with the bat and ball. The 28-year-old is currently the joint-leading wicket-taker with 15 wickets in seven matches. With the bat, Deepti has aggregated 133 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 26.60 in five innings, making her one of the top performers for the Women in Blue in the ongoing World Cup 2025.
Deepti’s ability to score crucial runs in the middle-order, which can be evidenced from her performances against Sri Lanka and England, and her knack of providing timely breakthroughs, especially in the middle overs, could make her a serious threat to Australia in the upcoming semifinal clash in Navi Mumbai. Her all-around ability can help the team turn around in pressure situations.
4. Harmanpreet Kaur
Team India captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s form is under scrutiny as she has not consistently delivered impactful performances in the middle order, except for her 70-run innings against England. In seven innings, the 36-year-old has aggregated 151 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 25.16 and a strike rate of 86.28, a statistic that doesn’t reflect her true potential.
However, Harmanpreet has delivered for Team India in big matches, notably a 171-run knock against Australia in the 2017 World Cup semifinal, and with another semifinal against the defending champions, the Indian skipper will look to deliver her best in a crucial clash that could decide the Women in Blue’s fate in the tournament. If Harmanpreet regains her form, she can play a key role in the semi-final against Australia.
5. Kranti Gaud
Another player who could emerge as a game-changer for Team India is pacer Kranti Gaud. Gaud was rested from the Women in Blue’s final league match against Bangladesh, but has been one of India’s most effective bowlers throughout the tournament, picking eight wickets in six games with her sharp swing and disciplined line.
However, her recent struggle in the death overs, especially during the clash against Australia, where she conceded too many boundaries late in the innings, highlights an area she needs to tighten ahead of the semifinal clash against the defending champions. If Kranti Gaud provides early breakthroughs in the powerplay and maintains her accuracy in the death overs, she could play a decisive role in restricting Australia’s formidable batting line-up.
6. Richa Ghosh
India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh is a hard hitter who can change the course of the match in a few overs. Her quick cameo against Pakistan (35*) and Australia (32), as well as a brilliant 94-run innings against South Africa, highlight her ability to deliver impactful performances when the team needs acceleration in the middle.
Richa’s ability to play fearlessly and her ability to clear the ropes with ease make her a vital for Team India in the lower order of the batting line-up. She was rested from the Women in Blue’s final league match against Bangladesh and replaced by Uma Chetry. If Richa Ghosh unleashes her firepower in the semifinal, her aggressive intent could dismantle Australia’s bowling attack and provide a late flourish to post a solid total or chase a formidable target, making her one of the X-factors in a crucial clash.