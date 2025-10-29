Image Credit : Getty

Team India will lock horns with the defending champions, Australia, in the Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinal at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 30. This will be the second meeting between India and Australia in the tournament, following the seven-time champions' three-wicket win over the Women in Blue in the league stage.

The two sides are meeting for the fourth time in the knockout stage of the Women’s World Cup, with Australia leading 2-1. Team India’s only knockout victory over the defending champions was in the 2017 semifinal. In the upcoming semifinal clash, Team India will look to avenge their league stage defeat to Australia, who are the unbeaten team in the tournament thus far.

As Team India is set to take on Australia in the semifinal, let’s take a look at players who could hold the key to the Women in Blue's final berth.