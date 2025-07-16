After a crushing Test series loss to Australia, CWI President Kishore Shallow has called an emergency meeting. Legends like Clive Lloyd, Vivian Richards, and Brian Lara have been invited to help review the team’s performance and future.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) President Kishore Shallow has advised the Chair of the Cricket Strategy and Officiating Committee to convene an emergency meeting to review the recent Test series against Australia, especially the third game.

Australia's left-arm speedster Mitchell Starc wreaked havoc at Sabina Park with his scorching pace, while Scott Boland grabbed the headlines with a fiery hat-trick. In his first three balls, he dismissed Justin Greaves, Shamar Joseph, and Jomel Warrican to break the backbone of the West Indies and set the platform for Australia's daunting 176-run victory.

Emergency meeting at the Cricket West Indies Office

With Starc's fastest five-wicket haul and Boland's supremacy, West Indies misfired while pursuing a 204-run target and fell to a mere total of 27 in the second innings, the second-lowest in the history of Test cricket. After hitting rock bottom, Shallow revealed that, as an "immediate step", he has urged to hold an "emergency meeting" to review the entire series.

"As an immediate step, I have advised the Chair of the Cricket Strategy and Officiating Committee to convene an emergency meeting to review the recent test series against Australia, particularly the final match," Shallow said in a statement released by CWI.

Lara, Lloyd, and Richards invited

The 3-0 series whitewash left the West Indies tottering at the sixth position in the World Test Championship standings. With the situation slowly slipping out of their hands, he has also extended invitations to legends Clive Lloyd, Vivian Richards, and Brian Lara to join the committee, aiming to strengthen the discussions as the West Indies continue to undergo a "transitional" phase.



"To strengthen the discussions, I have extended invitations to three of our greatest batsmen ever: Sir Clive Lloyd, Sir Vivian Richards, and Brian Lara. They will join past greats Dr. Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Dr. The Most Honourable Desmond Haynes, and Ian Bradshaw, who already serve on the committee," he said.

"This engagement is not ceremonial. These are men who helped define our golden eras, and their perspectives will be invaluable as we shape the next phase of our cricket development. We intend for this gathering to result in tangible, actionable recommendations," he added.

Shallow believes the best way to "truly" move forward is for everyone to work in collaboration, with a purpose and said, “Consistent with my message over the last weeks, this is a moment that calls for collaboration, not division. We need everyone on board: fans, players, coaches, legends, and administrators, if we are to truly move forward. There is much work to be done. But we must do it with purpose, and we must do it together.”

Cricket West Indies to Evaluate team's Another Low in Tests

With a series whitewash, Shallow feels the pain of every West Indies cricket fan, believes it is time not to run away but to stand closer and look forward.

"Like every West Indian cricket fan, I felt the pain of our recent Test defeat to Australia. The result hurts deeply, not only because of how we lost, but because of what West Indies cricket has always represented to our people: pride, identity, and possibility. We are in a rebuilding phase, steadily investing in the next generation, and reigniting the spirit that has long made West Indies cricket a force in the world," he said.

"We have already seen encouraging signs, particularly with the ball. Our batters are keen, but now must be even more deliberate as they work to improve. Now is not the time to turn away. Now is the time to stand even closer as a people. These are the moments that shape us," he added.