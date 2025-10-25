Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten 121 and Virat Kohli’s fluent 74* powered India to a nine-wicket win over Australia in the 3rd ODI at Sydney. Harshit Rana starred with 4/39 as India wrapped up the series finale in style, though losing the series 1-2.

Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten century and Virat Kohli’s composed fifty powered India to a dominant nine-wicket win over Australia in the third and final ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, though the hosts lost the series 1-2.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Pacer Harshit Rana was the star with the ball, claiming career-best figures of 4/39 as Australia were bundled out for 236 in 46.4 overs.

Chasing 237, Rohit led from the front with a flawless 121* off 125 balls, forging a solid 69-run opening stand with Shubman Gill (24) before adding an unbroken 168-run partnership with Kohli, who remained unbeaten on 74 off 81 balls.

India cruised home in 38.3 overs to register a clinical consolation win in the series finale.

Brief Scores: Australia: 236 all out in 46.4 overs (Matt Renshaw 56, Mitchell Marsh 41, Harshit Rana 4/39) India: 237/1 in 38.3 overs (Rohit Sharma 121*, Virat Kohli 74*, Shubman Gill 24)

This is a developing story. More details will follow soon