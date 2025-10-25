Australian pacer Mitchell Starc needs three wickets to reach 250 in ODIs. With 247 wickets so far, he could achieve the milestone in the final ODI against India, becoming only the fourth Australian to join this elite club.

Australian speedster Mitchell Starc is just three wickets away from touching the 250 ODI wickets mark, becoming only the fourth Aussie bowler to do so, ahead of the third and final ODI against India at Sydney on Saturday.

With the series having been won by Australia 2-0, the match at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will witness what is practically is dead rubber. Starc has been solid in the series so far, with three wickets in two matches at an average of 28.00, with best figures of 2/62.

Starc is currently Australia's fourth-highest wicket-taker in ODIs, with 247 scalps at an average of 26.75, with best figures of 6/28. He has taken 12 four-wicket hauls and nine five-wicket hauls in his ODI career.

Starc on the verge of joining elite club

If he takes three more, he will join Glenn McGrath (380 wickets in 249 matches), Brett Lee (380 wickets in 221 matches) and spinner Shane Warne (291 scalps in 193 matches) in the 250-wicket club for Australia.

Starc has a solid international record against India, taking 106 wickets in 49 matches at an average of 33.94, with best figures of 6/43, three five-wicket hauls to his name. In 21 ODIs, he has taken 33 wickets at an average of 32.24, with two five-wicket hauls and best figures of 6/43.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(W), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh (C), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (W), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Jack Edwards, Nathan Ellis, Ben Dwarshuis.

