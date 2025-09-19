The ICC has charged the PCB with violations, including filming in a stadium, after India’s handshake snub and a complaint against referee Andy Pycroft. The row has escalated, with disciplinary action against Pakistan’s board now under review

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has formally addressed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) through a letter/e-mail, detailing a series of violations that the PCB has committed, as per ICC Source.

The ICC is expected to take disciplinary action against the PCB for breaching regulations.

The violations pertain to the PCB's decision to film and share a video inside the stadium during their dominant 41-run win over the UAE in Dubai on Wednesday, which was subsequently posted on their social media handles.

Andy Pycroft apologised for the miscommunication

Notably, despite the ICC clarifying that ICC match referee Andy Pycroft's apology was solely for the miscommunication, the PCB proceeded to post videos on their social media handles, accompanied by a statement.

PCB dropped a startling statement claiming that match referee Pycroft had apologised to Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha and Naveed Akram Cheema, the team manager, and the International Cricket Council (ICC) expressed its willingness to investigate the violation of the Code of Conduct. The international board has cleared Pycroft of all allegations after finding him non-guilty of any offence.

The controversy erupted when India opted to eschew shaking hands with Pakistan players after securing an imposing 7-wicket win in the rivalry clash in Dubai on Sunday at the ongoing Asia Cup.

India's handshake snub made Pakistan upset

Pakistan swiftly responded and expressed its disappointment by withdrawing from the post-match presentation. India's stance was linked to the strained relations between the two nations in the wake of the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, during which 26 tourists were killed on April 22 by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

The handshake imbroglio escalated after PCB lodged a complaint against Pycroft and accused him of violating the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC laws relating to the spirit of cricket. However, the International Cricket Council (ICC) blatantly refused to entertain Pakistan's request. In response, the PCB threatened to pull out of their do-or-die fixture against the UAE.

On Wednesday, a new drama ensued in Dubai during the ongoing Asia Cup after the Pakistan team refused to leave the team hotel in the Marina area for its must-win fixture against the UAE.

PCB's demand denied by ICC

Pakistan's act was a clear response to their demand for the removal of the match referee, Andy Pycroft, which the ICC denied. Pakistan got the clearance from the management and eventually arrived at the stadium, but the game had to be delayed by an hour.

Pakistan cancelled the pre-match press conference on Tuesday, but held a practice session before their clash against the UAE.

Pakistan's decision was directly linked to its unhappiness with Pycroft, whom the PCB demanded be removed. Pakistan also skipped the post-match presentation after their clash in the ongoing T20 Asia Cup against India.

