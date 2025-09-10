Kuldeep boasts impressive T20I stats and a strong IPL 2023 performance. India's Asia Cup campaign begins against the UAE on September 10th. Amit Mishra urged Kuldeep to prioritize wickets over economy rate and communicate his fielding preferences.

New Delhi [India]: Former leg-spinner Amit Mishra wants India's premier spinner Kuldeep Yadav to remember that he is a breakthrough artist and has urged him to fixate on his natural variation on the UAE strips in the ongoing Asia Cup. Kuldeep was vital to India's title-winning run in the Champions Trophy, and since then, he has languished in the shadows. He boarded the plane to England but didn't make a single appearance despite several pleas from fans and former cricketers. Kuldeep once again features in India's 15-member contingent for the Asia Cup. However, the current theme subtly hints at Kuldeep's continued absence due to the team's combination. Despite all the speculations, Mishra anticipates Kuldeep to get his due opportunity. The seasoned spinner hopes Kuldeep keeps the centre of attention on scalping wickets and not the amount of runs he ends up giving.

‘Kuldeep is a Wicket-Taker’