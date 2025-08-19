Shubman Gill returns to India’s T20I squad as vice-captain for the Asia Cup 2025 after a year away. His strong form in England and prior leadership roles earned him the spot, confirmed chief selector Ajit Agarkar and skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

Following the announcement of the Asia Cup squad, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav and chief selector Ajit Agarkar spoke on the inclusion of Shubman Gill as a vice-captain in the set-up. Team India for the Asia Cup 2025 was unveiled on Tuesday, with skipper Suryakumar leading the squad and Shubman Gill as his deputy, with several major names missing out.

The squad was announced during a press conference attended by T20I skipper Suryakumar and chief selector Ajit Agarkar, which was held after a selection meeting that also featured the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia.

Shubman Gill returns to the T20I setup after a year

Shubman Gill, who was the captain for the T20I tour to Zimbabwe just after the T20 WC, was leading a side which featured mostly newer players, will now play his first T20I competition since July 2024 as a vice-captain. In 21 T20Is, Gill has made 578 runs in 21 innings at an average of 30.42, with a strike rate of 139.27. He has scored a century and three fifties, with the best score of 126*.

He was also Surya's deputy during the T20I series against Sri Lanka away from home last year. After this series, he was omitted from T20Is to focus mainly on a heavy Test season with tours to Australia and England and the ICC Champions Trophy.

‘He exceeded all our expectations’

Speaking during the presser, Agarkar said about Gill, “We obviously see some leadership qualities in him. And his form in England was what we were hoping for. He exceeded all our expectations with the kind of form that he showed with his bat, which is a great sign when there is so much pressure on you as a captain.”

Suryakumar also said that the last time Gill played for India, he was the vice-captain during the tour to Sri Lanka last year, and following that he got busy with the Test cricket season at home and for tours to Australia and England.

"He never got the opportunity to play T20 because he was busy playing test cricket. And more of a Champions Trophy, I guess, before England T20. So he is there in the squad, and we are happy to have him," he added.

Gill in incredible form this year

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Gill scored 650 runs in 15 innings at an average of 50.00, with a strike rate of 155.87, with six fifties and a best score of 93*, ending as the fourth-highest run-getter in the tournament. During the tour of England consisting of five Tests, Gill displayed exemplary leadership qualities as a captain, leading a new-look team without legends like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin to a well-fought 2-2 draw.

He also scored a whopping 754 runs with the bat, including four tons and a best score of 269. This means the all-rounder Axar Patel, who was elevated to the vice-captaincy following the Sri Lanka white-ball tour, has now been removed from the position of vice-captaincy.

Agarkar on opening combination

Speaking on what the opening combination would be with Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson being in-form openers and Gill entering the contention as well, Agarkar said that the final eleven and opening combination will be decided on as per conditions in Dubai.

"The captain and the coach obviously will look at the conditions at that point. And perhaps take that call, what's the best balance for the team. So the 11s, once we get to Dubai, we will probably have a bit more of it. But like I said, there are more options now. And Shubman has been in great form anyway over the last few months, even when he's played T20 for India, and so has Sanju. So, two really good options to have along with Abhishek. When they get to Dubai, and depending on who the opposition is and the conditions is, they will probably look at it and decide what the best 11 is," he concluded.

India's schedule for Asia Cup 2025

India will kick off their campaign against the UAE on September 10, while the high-voltage game against Pakistan is scheduled for September 14, with both fixtures set to be played in Dubai. India will play their final group stage fixture against Oman on September 19 in Abu Dhabi.

After the group stage, the tournament will proceed to the Super 4, where the top two teams from each group will qualify. If India finishes at the top of Group A, then all of their Super 4 matches will be held in Dubai. If India finishes second, then one of their Super 4 clashes will be held in Abu Dhabi and the remaining two in Dubai. The Super 4 stage will run from September 20 to 26. Dubai will host the final, which is scheduled for September 28.

Team India squad for Asia Cup: Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal.