Abhishek Sharma’s fearless assault on Shaheen Afridi powered India’s Asia Cup 2025 win. Trained by his father to face 150 kmph bowlers since U-16 days, he showcased that preparation with a blazing 31 off 13 balls, dominating Pakistan’s pace attack.

Team India’s left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma’s fearlessness was on display when he took on Pakistan space spearhead Shaheen Afridi with aggressive stroke play in the Men in Blue’s seven-wicket win over the arch-rivals in the Asia Cup 2025 group stage clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14.

Chasing a 128-run target, Abhishek Sharma did not need much time to get settled as he tonked Shaheen Afridi for a four and a six in the first two deliveries of the opening over, immediately putting pressure on Pakistan’s strike bowler and giving India a flying start. In the third over, the left-handed batter flicked a fine six over mid-wicket off Afridi’s bowling, continuing his onslaught.

Abhishek Sharma unleashed his carnage on the Pakistan bowlers, especially Shaheen Afridi, as he played a blistering knock of 31 off 13 balls, including 4 fours and 2 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 238.46, laying the foundation for India’s dominant run chase and eventual seven-wicket victory.

Abhishek’s 150 kmph training pays off

Abhishek Sharma’s onslaught against Shaheen Afridi was one of the major talking points from India’s clash against Pakistan, as he took on the left-hand pacer with ease despite facing him for the first time in international cricket. The effectiveness of his preparation against express pace was clear, as his father, Raj Kumar Sharma, had put him through rigorous practice against bowlers clocking 150 kmph in the nets.

Speaking in a video posted by the Indian Cricket Team (BCCI) on Instagram, Raj Kumar Sharma revealed that he used to make his son face the fast bowlers clocking 150 kmph during his U-16 days. Though there was concern about whether he would get hurt, Abhishek was willing to face anything, even asking his father to make the bowl faster.

“When I used to train Abhishek, I made him face bowlers who bowled at 150 kmph during his Under-16 days. I trained him in such a way that all the kids used to say, 'he might get hurt’. I used to ask him, 'Will you be able to play?' he said, 'Dad, make him bowl quicker, I'll play that as well.’” Abhishek Sharma’s father said.

Abhishek Sharma had an impressive start to his maiden Asia Cup campaign, smashing 30 off 16 balls in India’s opening match against the hosts, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in Dubai on September 10. He carried his form into the blockbuster clash against Pakistan, where he once again showcased his aggressive batting, taking on their bowlers, especially Shaheen Afridi, and giving India a commanding start in their run chase.

Unmatched passion for cricket

Abhishek Sharma’s father stated that he was impressed by his unmatched passion for the sport, which made him realise his potential and took him to the ground, where senior players lauded him for his talent and were optimistic about him playing for India one day.

“Seeing his passion, I thought he could become a player. Then I brought him to the ground. The senior players used to say your son has a lot of talent. He will play for India one day. I used to say he is still a kid,” Raj Kumar Sharma said.

“Let me also tell you, in the time to come, Abhishek will win a lot more matches for India, with the ball, not just bat," he added.

Abhishek Sharma has risen through the U19 ranks before making his mark in the Indian Premier League. The young batter is currently playing T20Is and is one of the students of T20 cricket, having a variety of shots in his arsenal. In T20Is, Abhishek Sharma has amassed 596 runs, including two centuries and as many fifties, at an average of 33.11 in 19 matches.