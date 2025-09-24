Ravichandran Ashwin is set to make history by joining Sydney Thunder for the upcoming Big Bash League. Following his retirement from international cricket and the IPL, he will become the first Indian to play in Australia’s premier T20 tournament.

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is reportedly on the verge of creating history with his move to the Big Bash League in the upcoming edition of Australia’s Premier T20 Competition. The 38-year-old has already begun to explore opportunities in overseas T20 Leagues after retiring from the Indian Premier League.

Ashwin already retired from his international career midway through the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia after the Gabba Test ended in a draw in December last year. With his retirement from International cricket and IPL, the veteran Indian spinner is free from contractual obligations of the BCCI, wherein Indian players are barred from participating in overseas T20 competitions.

Earlier, it was reported by ESPN Cricinfo that four Big Bash League franchises approached Ravichandran Ashwin to sign him for the upcoming edition of Australia’s Premier T20 Competition. Ashwin was already keen to play the BBL and has reportedly inched closer to scripting history.

Ashwin to join Sydney Thunder

Four Big Bash League franchises, Sydney Thunder, Hobart Hurricanes, Sydney Sixers, and Adelaide Strikers, were in contention to acquire the services of Ravichandran Ashwin, and Thunder reportedly emerged as the destination for the veteran spinner.

As per the report by nine.com.au, Ashwin has inched closer to agreeing to a short-term deal with Sydney Thunder in the upcoming edition of the BBL. The veteran Indian spinner missed the initial BBL draft as he did not retire from the IPL at that time, but Cricket Australia is expected to give an exemption to allow him to sign with Sydney Thunder in the upcoming BBL Season.

However, Ravichandran Ashwin will play in the latter stage of the upcoming BBL after his stint in the upcoming season of the International League T20 (ILT20), for which he registered for the auction, which will take place in October this year.

Earlier this month, Cricket Australia (CA) CEO Todd Greenberg had reportedly reached out to Ravichandran Ashwin to explore the possibility of participating in the Big Bash League. The move came after Ashwin announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League last month, making him available to play overseas T20 leagues.

Ashwin to play alongside Shadab Khan

Once Ravichandran Ashwin is officially signed by Sydney Thunder in the upcoming BBL season, the 38-year-old will play alongside skipper David Warner, Pat Cummins, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings, Sam Konstas, and Daniel Sams.

However, the veteran Indian spinner is set to bowl alongside Pakistan’s Shadab Khan in the upcoming BBL season with the Sydney Thunder. This collaboration marks a significant development in cross-border cricket participation and brings Ashwin alongside international players, including a Pakistani teammate, in the BBL.

Ravichandran Ashwin is set to become the first Indian cricketer to be signed by the Big Bash League. Given the contractual restrictions by the BCCI, wherein Indian players are normally banned from playing in overseas T20 leagues, while active in the IPL or under national contract, Ashwin’s retirement has allowed him to make history by joining the BBL.