After the Bondi Beach shooting, security at Adelaide Oval for the third Ashes Test is increased with armed police. Cricket Australia and ECB will honor victims with a moment of silence and black armbands, while officials report no elevated threat.

Police armed with rifles will be part of a beefed-up security presence at the third Test between Australia and England at Adelaide Oval after the Bondi Beach shooting attacks, officials said, while flags will be flown at half-mast.

South Australia state Premier Peter Malinauskas said extra measures would be in place for the Ashes clash that starts on Wednesday, although there was no intelligence pointing to an elevated threat level.

"Given the events that have occurred in Sydney, there will be additional protocols put in place at Adelaide Oval," he said late Monday.

"This is done only as a precautionary measure, but it is appropriate that we are in an increasing sense of alertness just at the moment."

Tight Security at Disposal for Adelaide Test

An attack by a father and son on a Jewish celebration at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday killed 15 people with dozens injured.

One of the assailants was killed, while the other is in a critical condition in hospital.

South Australia Police Commissioner Grant Stevens said special security-response police, armed with rifles, would be present in and around the Adelaide Oval during the Test.

"There's a balance between the concern about police officers carrying rifles in and about the community, balanced with the need for us to be able to effectively respond to an event, should an event occur and these officers are specifically trained for that purpose," he said.

"There's no intelligence at this time to indicate that there are any increased levels of threat or security risks around the cricket or any other community event," he said.

CA and ECB Issue Joint Statement

Cricket Australia and the England and Wales Cricket Board released a joint statement to pay tribute to the Bondi Beach victims, saying they were "horrified".

"All of our thoughts are with the victims, their friends and families, the Jewish community and the people of Australia at this deeply distressing time," they said.

"Our condolences go out to all those affected."

England and Australia to Honour Victims

There will be a moment of silence observed before the Test and players from both sides will wear black armbands.

"While sport can seem insignificant at times like this, we have the unusual opportunity to bring millions of people together to pay tribute, to console and to contemplate what we want our nation to be," said Cricket Australia chief Todd Greenberg.

"We will continue to look at ways cricket can support and honour those who have been affected by the Bondi shootings and thank those who provided assistance during and since this tragedy."