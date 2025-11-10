Meghalaya’s Akash Choudhary smashes 8 consecutive sixes and scores the fastest-ever 50 in first-class cricket in just 11 balls during Ranji Trophy 2025-26, breaking England’s Ben White record and making history for India.

In the world of cricket, names like Yuvraj Singh and Ravi Shastri often come to mind when it comes to hitting big sixes. But now, a young talent from Meghalaya, Akash Choudhary, has rewritten the record books by smashing 8 consecutive sixes in 8 balls. On top of that, he scored a fifty in just 11 balls, making it the fastest half-century in first-class cricket history.

Broke England's Ben White's record

Akash Choudhary achieved this feat during the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 match against Arunachal Pradesh in Surat on November 9. After hitting 6 consecutive sixes in a single over, he continued his onslaught by sending the first two balls of the next over for sixes. With this, Akash reached a fifty in just 11 balls, surpassing England’s Ben White, who held the record with a 12-ball half-century.

Third player to hit 6 sixes in 6 balls in Ranji

Akash Choudhary becomes the third player in first-class cricket (Ranji Trophy) to hit 6 consecutive sixes in an over. The first was West Indies’ Garry Sobers, who achieved the feat off Malcolm Nash in 1968. Later, in 1984-85, Ravi Shastri also joined the elite club by hitting 6 sixes in an over.

Yuvraj Singh hit 6 sixes in an over in T20

On the international stage, Yuvraj Singh famously hit 6 sixes in an over against England in the 2007 T20 World Cup. After an on-field argument with Andrew Flintoff, Yuvi went on a tear, smashing 6 consecutive sixes off Stuart Broad. Other international players to join this club include former South African opener Herschelle Gibbs, who achieved it in the 2007 ODI World Cup.

Who is Akash Choudhary?

Akash Choudhary, 25, represents Meghalaya. He made his cricketing debut in 2019 and has since played 30 first-class and 30 T20 matches. In first-class cricket, he has scored 503 runs including 2 half-centuries, while in T20s he has 107 runs. Akash is a right-hand batsman and a medium-fast bowler, with his best bowling figures being 7 wickets for 40 runs. Additionally, he has represented the North-East Zone in the Duleep Trophy.

“It was my lucky day that I could play some good shots. My intention is always to give 100% on the cricket ground. I have just one piece of advice for those who want to play cricket: keep doing your job and don’t think too much about others. Keep your head down, do your work, be humble, and always have the right intentions. It feels great,” said Akash Choudhary.

It rains a lot in Meghalaya, so I go to Bengaluru to practise. I want to take Meghalaya to the final. I follow Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Hardik Pandya. My father, a welder, and my mother, a tailor, have helped me a lot. They never let me feel our background. Playing cricket has made my family’s condition better," he added.