Team India opener Abhishek Sharma recalled a mischievous U-16 incident with Shubman Gill, where Gill argued with a bus driver over Punjabi music but escaped punishment by acting innocent. The two recently played for India in the Asia Cup 2025.

Team India T20I opener Abhishek Sharma has revealed the mischievous side of Shubman Gill during U-16 days, while playing for Punjab. Abhishek and Shubman have known each other since their teens and played for Punjab together in domestic cricket before pursuing their dream of representing India at the international level.

Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill’s bond from being Punjab teammates to becoming India teammates has only grown stronger. Recently, the two were openers in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, where Abhishek and Shubman shared 280 runs in partnership at an average of 40. Their partnership run is the most by any pair in a single edition of the Asia Cup T20 history.

The duo has evolved from childhood friends and state teammates to one of the most reliable opening pairs in modern T20 cricket.

Abhishek on Shubman’s Mischief

Since Abhishek Sharma has known Shubman Gill for a very long time, the southpaw recalled the mischievous side of his friend from their U-16 days while playing for the Punjab team.

Speaking to Gaurav Kapur’s show, ‘Breakfast with Champions’. Abhishek narrated how his friend led the charge in a clash with a bus driver over Punjabi music while travelling from the hotel to the Dharamshala stadium in Mohali. Gill got into an argument with the driver before he complained to the coaches about their misbehaviour.

"There is one guy who did a lot of mischief in age-group cricket but never got caught, and that is Shubman. I will tell you an incident. We were in Dharamsala for Under-16. Our hotel was 500m away from the stadium. We used to go there by bus,” the 25-year-old said.

“The driver was stopping the music, but we wanted to play Punjabi songs. He said no, and we got into an argument with him. And the one who was shouting the most was Shubman. The incident went to the coaches and the drivers complained," he added.

Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma played for Team India in the 2017 U-19 World Cup, which the Boys in Blue successfully clinched the title by defeating Australia in the Final, marking the beginning of their journey towards senior international cricket. Gill was the highest run-getter for India with 372 runs, while Abhishek did not have an ideal outing as he scored just 78 in six matches.

‘He has a talent to change expressions’

Further speaking about Shubman Gill’s mischief, Abhishek Sharma revealed that the coaches were aware that his friend was one of those involved in the clash with the bus driver over Punjabi music, but did not get caught due to his innocent expressions.

“They asked the drivers to identify who did it. There were 4-5 of us. Five of us were standing in a line, and Shubman was last. The coach pointed towards each of us and asked the drivers. They told no it was not him (Shubman). I was shocked,” the left-handed opener said.

“They called the four of us out and made us sign a letter that was to send us back home. I was sad that how come the one who started it was not called out. He has a talent for changing the expressions. He made an innocent face that day," he added.

Abhishek Sharma had an impressive run of form in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, emerging as the highest run-getter with 314 runs, including 3 fifties, at an average of 44.86 in seven matches. The southpaw was adjudged the Player of the Tournament for his batting brilliance.

Shubman Gill, on the other hand, has returned to lead Team India in the ongoing series against West Indies after completing his Asia Cup 2025 duties.