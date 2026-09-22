India’s one-off T20I against Japan was reduced to five overs per side after rain, with India stumbling to 32/4 on a spin-friendly Sano pitch. Despite the shocking collapse, India secured a narrow two-run victory in the historic match celebrating 75 years of diplomatic ties.

A historic one-off T20I match between India and hosts Japan saw the script completely flipped at the Sano International Cricket Ground on Tuesday, September 22. The 20-over contest was reduced to a frantic 5-overs-per-side shootout after heavy outfield moisture delayed the start in Sano.

Team India skipper Shreyas Iyer opted to bat first, but the decision backfired instantly. The Men in Blue were restricted to 32/4 in five overs, with Shreyas top-scoring 16 off 12 balls, including a four. The top three batters, Abhishek Sharma (0), Sanju Samson (9), and Ishan Kishan (3) failed to make an impact as the Japanese bowling unit applied immediate pressure.

Charlie Hara-Hinze (2/17), Ibrahim Takahashi (1/13), and Benjamin Ito-Davis (1/2) delivered disciplined bowling spells to dismantle India's star-studded lineup.

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Collapse That Never Saw Coming

The one-off T20I match between India and Japan was part of the 75th-year celebrations of India-Japan diplomatic relations, making the exhibition fixture a major milestone for the sport's growth in the region.

As usual, the Men in Blue were expected to dominate the match with ease, but things went completely awry as the home side executed their plans to absolute perfection. Openers Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson were sent back early, setting a tone for a historic masterclass by Japan on a memorable afternoon in Sano.

Ishan Kishan was dismissed cheaply, and India were reduced to 14/3 in 2.4 overs. However, skipper Shreyas Iyer anchored the innings alongside Tilak Varma, trying to steady a listing ship. Iyer was dismissed at 32/4, bringing a temporary halt to a gritty knock.

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Since the Sano pitch appeared to be spin friendly rather than rather than a batter's paradise, and rain-induced delays severely softened the square, the surface began providing alarming turn and uneven bounce, handing a distinct advantage to the crafty Japanese slower-bowling unit.

Indian batters were expected to unleash their firepower against in-experienced Japan bowling attack and post a massive total, but the relentless pressure applied by the disciplined home attack turned the contest into an unforgettable nail-biter.

‘32/4 Against Japan’: The Scorecard That Left the Internet Speechless

Team India’s batting collapse against a team that hardly played any international matches against a full-member nation has sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts expressing total disbelief at the surreal scorecard flashing from Sano.

Taking to their X handles, many reacted with disbelief as India slipped to 32/4 in the rain-reduced five-over contest, while others questioned the team’s batting approach and the decision to play such a short-format fixture. Some criticised Indian batters for their failure to adapt to Japan’s bowling attack and Sano pitch conditions.

However, a few described the performance as unlike anything seen during Suryakumar Yadav’s tenure, while others questioned how India could struggle so badly against Japan.

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Meanwhile, Team India managed to escape from a humiliating defeat with a narrow 2-run victory over Japan after restricting the hosts to 30/3 in a rain–curtailed five overs and a nail-biting finish.

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