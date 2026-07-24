Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg has hinted that a future Ashes Test could be held in India, citing strong ties with the BCCI. The proposal, ahead of the rivalry's 150th anniversary, has sparked mixed reactions among fans over a neutral-venue clash.

England and Australia will mark their 150th anniversary of their iconic The Ashes rivalry in March 2027, with both sides playing a one-off Test to commemorate 150 years of Test cricket history. Beginning their rivalry way back in March 1877 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the two historic sides laid the foundation for international Test cricket.

England and Australia are renowned for their fierce rivalry on the cricket field, captivating fans around the world with hard-fought series, intense competition, and dramatic moments that have defined the longest format of the game. The commemorative Test is scheduled to be played at the MCG, the venue that hosted the first-ever Test match in cricket history.

Though the Melbourne Cricket Ground has been finalised as the venue for the landmark one-off Test between England and Australia, Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg noted that the board would remain open to exploring future high-profile global concepts and fixtures in key markets like India.

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‘Relationship With ECB and BCCI is Strong’

With the Indian cricket market expanding rapidly and holding immense commercial influence worldwide, CA CEO Todd Greenberg highlighted that Australia’s robust working relationships with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), open the door for future collaborations.

“We'd have to be open to consider all options. Our relationship with the ECB, but also the BCCI, is very strong,” Todderg told the BBC’s Stumped Podcast.

“And clearly, there are opportunities in India to put more content into certain areas. That's not something we are currently planning, but it would certainly be open for consideration," he added.

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Todd Greenberg's comments came after Cricket Australia decided to host the opening match of the Big Bash League between the Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday, December 12, 2026. The decision was announced when PM Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese jointly unveiled the fixture during a visit to the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

With Indian market influence continuing to reshape global cricket economies, Cricket Australia is strategically looking to tap into new international audiences through high-profile initiatives.

Fans Divided Over India's Chances of Hosting the Landmark Ashes Test

Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg’s remarks on the possibility of hosting an Ashes Test in India have sparked a debate on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts expressing mixed opinions over the proposal to stage the iconic rivalry in the country.

Taking to their X handles, many welcomed the idea of hosting the Ashes Test between England and Australia in India, calling it a historic opportunity to expand the global reach of Test cricket, while others argued that the Ashes should remain exclusive to England and Australia rather than being staged at a neutral venue.

However, some suggested Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, and Dharamshala as the cities to host the Ashes Test. A few believed that India is not an ideal venue for a non-India Test match, arguing that it could struggle to attract full crowds and match the unique atmosphere traditionally associated with the Ashes in England and Australia.

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Meanwhile, Australia will travel to India to play a five-match Test series across five venues in Nagpur, Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi, and Ahmedabad in January-February 2027. Thereafter, Australia will play a one-off Test against England to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the Ashes rivalry at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in March 2027.

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