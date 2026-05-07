Cricket Australia is reportedly planning a record three-year, AUD $12 million contract for Test captain Pat Cummins to ensure his commitment to international cricket and resist IPL and T20 league offers. The board is also in discussions with key players Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne to retain Australia’s top talent.

Cricket Australia (CA) is reportedly set to reward Test captain Pat Cummins with a three-year contract worth AUD $12 million, to secure his commitment in international cricket and prevent him from leaving for lucrative IPL and other T20 franchise offers.

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Pat Cummins is currently part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing IPL 2026 after being retained for INR 18 crore ahead of the mini-auction. Across two seasons with SRH in 2024 and 2025, the Australian pacer has reportedly earned INR 38.50 crore.

By the end of the ongoing IPL season, Cummins’ total earnings from his three seasons with Sunrisers Hyderabad are expected to exceed INR 50 crore. Since the IPL is the most lucrative T20 league in the world, top players like Cummins often face tough choices between franchise earnings and national duties, prompting Cricket Australia to offer record contracts to retain their stars.

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CA Counters IPL Temptation with Lucrative Deal

Since the T20 leagues are pulling the top international cricketers into lucrative short-term contracts, Cricket Australia is taking proactive steps to ensure that its top players remain committed to national duties. According to a report by the Sydney Morning Herald, Pat Cummins has reportedly been offered a major contract extension by the Australian cricket board.

CA is aiming to secure Cummins’ services for all formats in international cricket by offering a three-year contract with AUD $12 million (approximately INR 82 crore, which means he will earn AUD $4 million (INR 27.4 Crore) till 2029.

This is a significant increase from his previous three-year contract with Cricket Australia, earning AUD $2.5-3 million per year, which makes Cummins the highest-paid Australian cricketer. Cricket Australia’s lucrative offer to Pat Cummins appeared to be a countermeasure to the IPL and global T20 franchise bids, ensuring that the star pacer remains committed to national duties across all formats.

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Reportedly, Cummins and Travis Head were offered AUD $10 million last year to step away from lucrative IPL contracts and other T20 leagues. Head and Marnus Labuschagne are also to be reported in talks with Cricket Australia over similar contract extensions, as the board works to retain its key players amid growing competition from global T20 leagues.

Cummins and Travis Head are playing for SRH in IPL 2026, while Labuschagne recently led Hyderabad Kingsmen to the PSL 2026 final, where they lost to Peshawar Zalmi, highlighting the growing pull of global T20 leagues for top Australian talent.

CA Prioritizes Fair Pay and Security for Top Players

Cricket Australia is prioritizing security and financial rewards for its top players, acknowledging their long-term contribution across formats and aiming to keep them committed to national duties despite the lure of lucrative T20 leagues.

James Allsopp, CA’s Head of Cricket, confirmed the board’s commitment to rewarding long-term performers, stating that Pat Cummins, Travis Head, and Marnus Labuschagne are being rewarded for long-term service to keep them committed to Australia.

“Absolutely. They’ve earned the right; they’ve been long-term performers for Australia across formats for a long period of time. There’s only so far you can take them under the current constraints. That’s definitely a priority at the moment.” Allsopp told the Sydney Morning Herald.

The report of a lucrative offer by the board to Cummins, Head, and Labuschagne came ahead of Australia’s blockbuster summer, which includes 21 Test matches, including a five-match series in India in January-February 2027, over 12 months, highlighting the need to keep top players committed for a busy international schedule.

With the 2027 ODI World Cup on the horizon, Cricket Australia is focused on keeping its top players fit and committed to the national team ahead of the tournament.

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