The Barbados Royals CPL franchise will rebrand to its original name, the Barbados Tridents, from the 2026 season. The team will also revert to Barbados' blue-and-yellow national colours as part of a new partnership with the government.

The Barbados franchise in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will revert to its former identity as the Barbados Tridents from the 2026 season, ending a five-year run under the Barbados Royals name. The franchise, owned by Royals Sports Group, also announced a return to Barbados' traditional blue-and-yellow national colours, replacing the pink kit that had been used since the 2021 rebranding. The move is part of a new three-year "One Barbados" partnership involving the Government of Barbados, which is set to become a minority co-investor in the franchise, subject to regulatory approvals. Majority ownership and day-to-day operations will continue to remain with Royals Sports Group, according to ESPNcricinfo. The rebranding will apply to both the men's and women's teams, including the Women's CPL side launched in 2022.

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A Partnership Reflecting National Pride

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said the revival of the Tridents' identity reflected the country's pride and ambitions as it approaches 60 years of independence. "Cricket has long been a core pillar of our national identity and self-determination. As such, it is incredibly fitting that through this partnership, we will see ourselves represented, in our national colours, with a name that speaks to who we are," Mottley said in a joint statement.

Royals Sports Group lead owner Manoj Badale described the collaboration as a landmark public-private partnership in franchise cricket. "Relaunching the franchise as the Barbados Tridents, playing in the national colours, is a powerful statement of pride and intent," Badale said. "We remain fully committed to Barbados, to the CPL, and to one clear ambition: sustained success, with both the men's and women's CPL titles brought home to the island," he added.

'Pink Promise' Charity Match

As part of the initiative, the franchise will also organise a "Pink Promise" charity match during the CPL season to support charitable causes in Barbados.

Return to Roots

The Tridents were one of the original CPL franchises and played under that name from the league's inception in 2013 until 2020, winning titles in 2014 and 2019. They were renamed Barbados Royals after Royals Sports Group acquired the team in 2021.

Looking Ahead to 2026

Led by West Indies batter Rovman Powell, the franchise endured a disappointing 2025 campaign, finishing bottom of the table. The 2026 CPL season is scheduled to begin on August 8, with Barbados Tridents set to open their campaign against Jamaica Kingsmen on August 11. (ANI)