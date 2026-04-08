A Commonwealth Sport delegation visited Gujarat to prepare for the 2030 Games in Ahmedabad. Deputy CM Harsh Sanghvi discussed building sports infrastructure, and the delegation met with CM Bhupendra Patel to inspect proposed venues for the event.

Gujarat's Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghvi had "fruitful discussions" for building of sports infrastructure and advancing the state's vision for the Commonwealth Games 2030, which will be hosted by Ahmedabad.

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A high-level delegation from the Commonwealth Sport team visited Gujarat on Wednesday as part of preparations for the 2030 Commonwealth Games, marking their first engagement since the city was officially confirmed as the host of the Centenary Games.

Taking to X, Sanghvi wrote, "Fruitful discussions on building world-class sports infrastructure and advancing our shared vision for the Commonwealth Games 2030."

Fruitful discussions on building world-class sports infrastructure and advancing our shared vision for the Commonwealth Games 2030. pic.twitter.com/IANU5uxVI3 — Harsh Sanghavi (@sanghaviharsh) April 8, 2026

Delegation Meets State Officials

During the visit, the delegation met senior government officials and will inspect the proposed venues for the Games. The Gujarat tour started with a greeting meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar.

"Gujarat is committed to completing the Centenary Commonwealth Games 2030 with teamwork, with the mantra of time-bound, qualitative, and effective planning given by Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi," said CM Bhupendra Patel.

Significance of the 2030 Games

Dr Donald Rukare, the President of Commonwealth Sport, extended an invitation to CM Bhupendra Patel to attend the Commonwealth Games, scheduled to begin on July 23, 2026, in Glasgow.

The 2030 Commonwealth Games will mark the centenary of the event and are expected to boost India's prospects for hosting the 2036 Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee (IOA) confirmed that Commonwealth Sport awarded the 2030 centenary Games hosting rights to Ahmedabad, recognising the city as the host to mark 100 years since the inaugural Games in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930.

The first Commonwealth Games, in 1930 in Hamilton, featured a small number of countries competing, while the most recent Games, in Birmingham, England, in 2022, were dominated by Australia at the top of the medal table, followed by England, Canada, India, and New Zealand. (ANI)