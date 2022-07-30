CWG 2022: Check out India's schedule for Day 2

India is off to a convincing start in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. Here is India's schedule for Day 2 of the competition.

The Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 is underway, while Day 1 on Friday saw the Indians getting off to a convincing start. India secured wins in table tennis, boxing, women's hockey and badminton, while its women's cricket team suffered a loss to Australia. Nevertheless, there is still a long way to go for the Indians, who will be determined to prove their mettle on Day 2 of the tournament as they contend for medals. In the same light, we present India's schedule for Saturday, as India will be involved in sports like Swimming, Artistic Gymnastics, Badminton, Boxing, Squash, Hockey and Table Tennis.

Swimming

Men's 200m Freestyle - Heat 3: Kushagra Rawat (3.06 pm)

ALSO READ: CWG 2022, INDW vs AUSW - Renuka Singh's spell in vain; Australia pulls off 3-wicket win

Artistic Gymnastics

Women's team final and Individual Qualification: Ruthuja Nataraj, Protistha Samanta and Praniti Naik - (9 pm)

Badminton

Mixed team Group play stage - Group A: India vs Sri Lanka (1.30 pm)

ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - Fans exultant as Thapa topples Pakistan's Baloch to qualify for pre-quarters

Hockey

India vs Wales (11.30 pm)

Boxing

Over 54Kg-57kg (Featherweight), Round of 32: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (5 pm)

Over 66-Kg-70 Kg (Light Middleweight), pre-quarters: Lovlina Borgohain (12 am)

Over86kG-92 Kg (Heavyweight), pre-quarters: Sanjeet (1 am)

ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - Manika Batra and other Indian women paddlers off to winning start

Squash

Men's singles round of 32: Ramit Tandon 5 pm; Sourav Ghosal (6.15 pm)

Women's singles round of 32: Sunaya Sara Kuruvilla (5.45 pm) and Joshana Chinnapa (5.45 pm)

Table Tennis

Women's Group 2: India vs Guyana (2 pm)

Men's Group 3: India vs Northern Ireland (4.30 pm)

(With inputs from PTI)