CWG 2022: Birmingham shines following a spectacular opening ceremony

The Commonwealth Games 2022 got officially underway on Thursday. The opening ceremony was spectacular, as Birmingham shined in the same.

Birmingham's rich musical heritage and inclusivity were at the heart of the 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony, which happens to be the 22nd edition of the event. The joyful evening offered a dazzling cornet of colour, light and dance. Drummer-percussionist Abraham Paddy Tetteh kicked things off at the Alexander Stadium, which was packed to the rafters. Then, Indian classical vocalist and composer Ranjana Ghatak took the lead, as the section showcased the city's diversity. It was refreshing as the Birmingham CWG became the first multi-discipline event following the pandemic's start to be conducted without significant COVID-19 restrictions.

Birmingham: Aeroshow during the opening ceremony of Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG), at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, UK, Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Meanwhile, around 70 red, white and blue cars got together to form a Union Jack. Prince Charles, representing Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, arrived in his Aston Martin car alongside the Duchess of Cornwall. The formation of vehicles was a tribute to the city's incredible history in the motor industry.

The city paid tribute to the Queen just before that, even as a montage featuring her stretched back to the black and white era. After a spectacular demonstration of Birmingham's culture and diversity, the evening paid tribute to Charlie Chaplin, with the legendary comedian hailed as one of the city's heroes. Between London and Birmingham, his place of birth has been the subject of much debate. ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - Nikhat Zareen, Lovlina Borgohain handed easy draws in opening round

There was also an honorary mention of William Shakespeare as the broadcasters spoke about the Shakespeare First Folio in the new Library of Birmingham -- the most extensive public library in the United Kingdom (UK). The place's history was displayed through its printing press and all its glory.

Then there was an enormous bull in the stadium, pulled along by overworked, underpaid female chain makers of the Industrial Revolution. Until the raging bull went on a rampage, it was the cynosure for all during the glittering tradition. Perry the Bull, the Games mascot, earned its name due to the city's iconic Bull Ring market, which has stood for centuries.

"Our 72 nations and territories are here, and Birmingham looks magnificent. I believe this event will be one of the greatest and most important editions of the Commonwealth Games in our 92-year history," said Louise Martin, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) president. ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - CHECK OUT INDIA'S COMPLETE SCHEDULE FOR THE EVENT

The Parade of Nations soon followed. As per the CWG practice, Australia, the host of the previous Games, joined first during the Parade, followed by the remainder of the Oceania region. Then, the other countries alphabetically made their way into the arena from their respective areas.

The countries from Africa, America, Asia and the Caribbean followed. Then came the turn of 2010 CWG host India, with double Olympics medallist and badminton ace PV Sindhu along with men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh leading the contingent amid deafening cheers from the gallery. ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - INDIA WOMEN TO SEEK INSPIRATION FROM TOKYO OLYMPICS TO END HOCKEY MEDAL DROUGHT

Again, as is the norm, host England entered last with the "We will, we will rock you" track being played in the background. Birmingham got into the Mexican Wave spirit right at the start of the ritual, showcasing resplendence, rich culture, assortment and legacy. The decorous CWG flag was brought out and hoisted, following which CGF president Martin walked out for a speech. In the end, the Prince of Wales read the Queen's message to declare the Games open.

LGBTQ+ activist and British Olympic champion Tom Daley, a winner of four CWG golds in the pool, brought the Queen's Baton inside the Alexander Stadium, accompanied by an entourage of LGBTQ+ flag-bearers. One of the highlights of the two-and-half-hour show was the local favourite chart-topping band, Duran Duran, as it delivered the finale to the attractive night in the same city where it began its career 44 years back.

Renowned musician Tony Iommi of Black Sabbath and the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra were also among the performers. Also, the talented young singer from the Ribble Valley, Samantha Oxborough, sang the British National Anthem 'God Save the Queen'. ALSO READ: CWG 2022 - India looking to make 'surprise' gains despite shooting drought

A massed choir of over 700 voices, comprising 15 choirs from across the West Midlands, echoed the arena, led by Carol Pemberton and Black Voices, one of the leading female Acapella groups across Europe. The Royal Marines dished out exhilarating trumpet publicity. At the same time, Grammy-winning guitarist Iommi and saxophonist Soweto Kinch performed Hear my Voice, based on the title track from the 2020 movie Trial of the Chicago Seven, re-imagined by the Birmingham-born R&B vocalists Indigo Marshall and Gambimi.

Creator of acclaimed British crime drama 'Peaky Blinders', Steven Knight was the visionary mastermind behind the ceremony, with more than 2,000 entertainers tracing the story of the city's glorious past and present. Besides, it also reflected the links between the 72 countries and territories in the CWG.

