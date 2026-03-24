Ampverse DMI's College Rivals Season 3 finale in Mumbai saw new champions emerge. Parthiv Reddy won Valorant, Sovereign eSports secured the BGMI Squad title, Akshat Yadav became BGMI Solo champion, and Rohit Abraham won in EAFC 24.

Ampverse DMI's College Rivals concluded its Season 3 grand finale in Mumbai, unveiling a new wave of grassroots champions across top titles. Parthiv Reddy from Hyderabad won the Valorant crown, while Sovereign eSports secured the BGMI Squad title that was introduced. Kolkata's Akshat Yadav emerged as the BGMI Solo champion, according to a release. In EAFC 24, Rohit Abraham of Kerala took top honours, capping off a high-intensity tournament powered by the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra that spotlighted India's next generation of esports talent.

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Across formats, players showcased exceptional in-game skill, sharp game sense, and coordinated teamwork, reflecting the high calibre of talent the collegiate IP continues to nurture.

Commitment to Grassroots Esports Development

Charlie Bailie, CEO at Ampverse DMI, emphasised the platform's commitment to grassroots development, stating, "College Rivals is built to give young esports athletes a taste of true competitive gaming. Seeing the finalists perform under immense pressure proves that India's collegiate esports ecosystem is brimming with talented gamers. We are incredibly proud to provide a structured environment where they can test their limits and experience the thrill of a major tournament."

Tournament Winners and Highlights

BGMI: Solo and Squad Champions Crowned

This season, all matches were played on the latest Samsung Galaxy S25, with winning players also receiving the flagship devices as exclusive rewards. Akshat Yadav (SOspeed) from Vishwakarma Institute of Information Technology, Kolkata, clinched his maiden BGMI Solo title, defeating Season 2 champion Mohd Ayazuddin (Spark_XT) from Lucknow's Christian Degree College after a series of intense gunfights in the final circles, as over 250K participants from 85+ colleges competed in the third edition across three game categories.

Introducing the Squad category, Sovereign eSports dominated to become the country's inaugural BGMI Squad College champions, with 20P Official finishing as runners-up.

Akshat Yadav, BGMI Solo Winner, said, "College Rivals has given players like me a platform to prove ourselves on a national stage, and this win means a lot. Going up against the defending champion in the final added extra pressure, but I focused on staying calm and backing my decisions in the final circles. The matches were really intense, especially towards the end, where every move mattered. There were moments when it got mentally tough, but I trusted my preparation and played my game. To come out on top in a lobby like this is a great feeling, and it motivates me to keep improving and aim higher."

Valorant and EAFC 24 Champions

After months of intense nationwide qualifiers, the finalists earned their spot on the grand stage, competing for and winning a share of the Rs 50 lakh prize pool, along with valuable exposure and a pathway into the professional esports world.

In the highly tactical Valorant bracket, Parthiv Reddy (Ginola) from Hyderabad showcased sharp aim and clutch plays to emerge as champion, while Rajasthan's Rakshit Rao finished as runner-up after a series of closely contested rounds.

Rounding out the competition, Kerala's Rohit Abraham (RohitEAgolenboy) clinched the EAFC 24 title with clinical finishing and precise build-up play, while Aman Warsi secured the runner-up spot in a fiercely competitive contest.

Celebrating Gaming Culture and Fan Engagement

One participant, Kush Bid from Navi Mumbai, was awarded the flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra through a special draw conducted among the 14 finalists.

Beyond the fierce competitive matchplay, the Season 3 finale brought fans closer to the action with meet-and-greet sessions featuring popular esports stars and influencers like ZGod, Mizo, Shreemaan Legend, and Lolzz Gaming, giving them the opportunity to interact and watch them compete live.

"This year, the competition has been fierce, with incredibly close matchups throughout. Performing under pressure is never easy, but the level of skill displayed by all the participants was truly top-notch," said leading gaming creator ShreeManLegenD.

"College Rivals has been a resounding success, and I hope it continues to grow, soon producing elite gamers who can represent the country in the coming seasons, as Esports takes a giant leap in India," he added.

The event also celebrated the vibrant pop-culture surrounding the championship through interactive esports zones and a cosplay championship, where Shraavya won 1st place for her portrayal of 2B from Nier Automata, followed by Malhar Gaikwad as Jin Sakai from Ghost of Tsushima and Esha Joshi as Ladybug from Miraculous Ladybug, while Janhavi Singh won the People's Choice Award for her take on Okarun from Dan Da Dan.

The evening culminated in a high-energy halftime show featuring youth favourites Chaardiwaari, Arpit Bala, SOM., and Outstation, delivering a premium, stadium-like fan experience.

(ANI)