Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded India's historic win at the World Yogasana Championships 2026, where the nation secured 114 medals, including 102 gold. He called it a matter of pride and a symbol of the youth's dedication.

CM Dhami Hails 'Historic' Win

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has lauded India's outstanding performance at the World Yogasana Championships (WYC) 2026, calling the achievement a matter of national pride. In a post on X, Dhami highlighted India's total medal haul of 114 medals, which included 102 gold, 9 silver and 3 bronze, describing it as a reflection of the discipline and dedication of the country's youth.

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"The Indian players' historic feat of winning a total of 114 medals, including 102 gold, 9 silver, and 3 bronze, at the World Yoga Asana Championship 2026 is a matter of pride for every citizen of the country. This unprecedented achievement symbolizes the dedication and discipline of our youth, as well as the global acceptance of India's ancient yoga tradition," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote on X.

He further said that the performance underlined India's cultural strength and global leadership in yoga, which originated in the country. "This glorious performance by India, the birthplace of yoga, as the world guru further strengthens our cultural prowess and global leadership. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the players, coaches, and organizers who delivered an outstanding performance at the World Yoga Asana Championship. We are confident that these yoga warriors of India will continue to enhance the nation's pride in the times to come," the Uttarakhand CM added.

India Dominates Inaugural Championships

Hosts India signed off the inaugural World Yogasana Championships campaign with 114 medals that included a century of gold (102) to underline their domination at the EKA Arena here on Monday.

Second-place Japan were a distant second with three gold, three silver and five bronze, with Argentina taking the third spot thanks to their lone athlete, Nabila Barraza's exploits of two gold and three silver, according to a press release.

Neighbours Nepal were the second most successful contingent in terms of number of medals won as they clinched a total of 52 medals, including one gold, 36 silver and 15 bronze to finish fifth on the medal standings. Uzbekistan finished with 25 medals, including one gold, 13 silver and 11 bronze.

In all, a total of 522 athletes from 79 countries participated in the Championships, with 31 of them winning at least one medal each. Ten of those managed to win at least one gold medal. (ANI)