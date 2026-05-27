Former Zimbabwe cricketer Christopher Mpofu is excited to join Gujarat Diamonds for the Big Cricket League. He aims to win the tournament and praised the league for promoting cricket for both professional and amateur players.

Former Zimbabwe cricketer Christopher Mpofu has expressed his excitement about joining the Gujarat Diamonds for the upcoming season of the Big Cricket League. According to a release, sharing his thoughts on being a part of the franchise, Mpofu said, "I am very excited to be a part of Gujarat Diamonds in the Big Cricket League. We will definitely try our best to win this tournament."

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Mpofu on cricket development in Zimbabwe

Speaking about cricket development in Zimbabwe, Mpofu added, "I come from a place where cricket is still growing and developing. Our national team has achieved some wonderful moments in the past, but there is still a lot more to do for the growth of the sport."

Praise for the Big Cricket League

The former Zimbabwe pacer also praised the initiative of the Big Cricket League and highlighted its contribution towards promoting cricket at different levels. "Events like the Big Cricket League are doing wonderful work in promoting the game, not only for professional cricketers but also for amateur players who are looking for opportunities to showcase their talent," he said.

Big Cricket League's Inaugural Season

The much-awaited Big Cricket League is scheduled to begin on June 3 in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, while Gujarat Diamonds will play their opening match against Mumbai Marines on June 4 at 7 PM. Christopher Mpofu has remained a popular figure not only for his performances on the field but also for his contributions off the field, inspiring young cricketers across different regions. With a strong squad and experienced players in the lineup, Gujarat Diamonds will look to make a significant impact in the inaugural season of the Big Cricket League. (ANI)