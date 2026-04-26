Om Kumar Yadav from Rajnandgaon, Chhattisgarh, is the only player from his state at Hockey India's U-18 National Coaching Camp. He was selected after his impressive performance at the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship.

Hailing from a small town named Rajnandgaon in Basantpur, Chhattisgarh, Om Kumar Yadav became the only player from his state to be selected for Hockey India's ongoing U-18 National Coaching Camp at SAI Bhopal.

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The forward earned his place in the camp after impressing with his performances at the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026 - Division 'B' in Rajgir, Bihar, earlier this month, scoring six goals in the tournament, according to a release.

An Early Start and Role Models

Inspired by his elder brothers, Rinku Yadav and Arjun Yadav, who currently train at Lucknow Hockey NCOE, the youngster first picked up a hockey stick at the age of six and has never looked back since. Sharing his initial experiences with the sport, Yadav said, "My eldest brother - Rinku Yadav - used to play hockey. I started playing after seeing him. I've always loved watching hockey; it's the only sport that I follow. My journey began when I was six years old, and I've been playing the game ever since."

Yadav grew up idolising the captain of the Men's Indian Hockey team and two-time Olympic Bronze medallist Harmanpreet Singh. "Harmanpreet Singh is my idol. The way he moves on the hockey field, the timing of his passes - he doesn't keep hold of the ball for too long. He's always got an eye for goal, whether it's from open play or the dragflick from set-pieces. Everything he does on the field inspires me a lot," Yadav mentioned.

In the build-up to the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2026, Yadav trained at the Khelo India Centre in Bilaspur, honing his skills under the guidance of former Olympian Ajit Lakra. Determined to make the cut for the U-18 National Coaching Camp, the young forward left no stone unturned in practice to make his mark in the tournament.

Training with Legends

Now part of the camp with Sardar Singh as his head coach, Yadav will be hoping to impress and cement his place in the 24-player squad for the U18 Asia Cup Kakamigahara 2026, which will take place in Japan from May 29 to June 6 and also play against Australia's U-18 teams from May 11 to 21.

Sharing an insight into his experience at the camp and working alongside the legendary Sardar Singh, Yadav stated, "It has been five days since we have joined the camp. Meeting Sardar Singh sir and interacting with him has been really special. So far, we're focusing on basics in the camp and also learning some new things. He makes us understand what we're doing wrong and is helping me improve my game on a personal level. So, it has been a great learning experience."

Focused on his dream of representing India one day, Yadav is continuing to build on his strengths - passing the ball and moving forward to create space - while learning new aspects of the game in Bhopal, as he hopes to cement his place in the U-18 Indian Men's hockey side as he looks to make his mark from a non-traditional hockey state. (ANI)