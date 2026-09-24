At the 46th Chess Olympiad, India's teams had a strong seventh round, with the open team defeating England 2.5-1.5 and the women's team thrashing Germany 3.5-0.5. After round six, both teams were placed third in their respective sections.

Samarkand [Uzbekistan], September 24 (ANI): India produced two great wins in the open and women's section in the seventh round of the at the ongoing 46th Chess Olympiad at Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Thursday. In the open section, India prevailed over 2.5-1.5 over England. Coming to the women's section, India outclassed Germany 3.5-0.5.

Round 6 Performance and Standings

After the sixth round, India is third in the open section, with only Uzbekistan (14) having a perfect score so far. India is also at third position with 12 points in the women's section, with China and Uzbekistan (13) above them.

India secured a loss in the open section and a win in the women's section to cap off round six of the ongoing Chess Olympiad in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. In the open section, India was beaten 1.5-2.5 by Uzbekistan, while India was convincing for the most part in its 3.0-1.0 win over the USA, as per the International Chess Federation (FIDE) website.

After six rounds in the open section, India has slipped to seventh with 10 points, with Uzbekistan the only team to have a perfect record of 12 points. In the women's section, India is in third spot with 10 points, with China and Uzbekistan having a perfect record of 12 points.

Round 5 Results

Earlier on Sunday, India registered a win over the Netherlands in the open section, while the women's team registered a loss to Poland in the fifth round.

In the open section, India secured a 3-1 win over the Netherlands, while they lost to Poland 1.5-2.5 in the women's section match held on Sunday. After the conclusion of the fifth round, India is in second place in the open section standings, with 10 points. They are tied with Uzbekistan (10 points) and Germany (10 points). In the women's section, India has slipped down to eighth spot, with eight points, as per Chess.com. (ANI)