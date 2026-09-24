Indian paddler Manush Shah won his singles match at the Asian Games, while doubles pairs Sreeja-Syndrela and Diya-Yashaswini also advanced. In athletics, the mixed 4x400m relay team qualified for the final, finishing second in their heat.

Table Tennis

Indian paddler Manush Shah started his men's singles campaign at the ongoing Asian Games with a win over Malaysia's Wong Qi Shen on Thursday. As per ESPN, Manush prevailed over Wong with a clean 4-0 scoreline (11-9, 14-12, 11-7, 11-4)

Also, the Indian table tennis duo of Sreeja Akula and Syndrela Das started their women's doubles campaign with a win over Mongolia's Bolor-erdene Batmunkh and Burenjargal Sanjaa, 3-0 (11-5, 11-4, 12-10).

Earlier, Diya Chitale and Yashaswini Ghorpade completed a 3-0 win over Iran in their round two clash. Diya and Yashaswini outclassed the Iranian pair of Setayash Iloukhani-Mashid Ashtari with a one-sided scoreline of 11-2, 11-2, 11-4, as per ESPN.

Athletics

In athletics, the quartet of Jay Kumar, Kiran Pahal, Manu TS, Poovamma MR made it to the finals of the mixed 4x400 m relay. In their heat, they finished in second place with a time of 3:16.23, with China finishing at the top with a time of 3:15.97 and third place going to the UAE with a time of 3:17.00.

Swimming

In swimming, Aryan Nehra finished third in the final B of men's 800 m freestyle, clocking a time of 8:02.52 minutes. However, as per ESPN, it is not a medal event and is a mere consolation final for swimmers with a slower time.

Coming to the 4x100m freestyle relay swimming, the team of Benedicton Beniston, Aneesh Sunil, Akash Mani and Gitesh Shah finished 12th out of 13 teams, with a time of 3:23.51 minutes. In their heat, they secured the sixth rank. (ANI)