Chelsea’s season faces fresh uncertainty with Alejandro Garnacho linked to River Plate on loan, while Enzo Fernandez is reportedly ready to submit a transfer request to force a move to Real Madrid.

Chelsea could be set for significant changes this summer, with Alejandro Garnacho and Enzo Fernandez both at the center of transfer speculation.

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Reports suggest Garnacho may leave Stamford Bridge temporarily, with River Plate manager Eduardo Coudet contacting the winger directly to convince him of a loan move to South America. Garnacho, who joined Chelsea from Manchester United last summer, has struggled to make an impact, scoring just one Premier League goal in 20 appearances.

Alejandro Garnacho Loan Talks

Chelsea are understood to be open to allowing the 21-year-old to leave on loan, viewing River Plate as a possible destination where he could gain valuable experience. However, Alejandro Garnacho’s current salary could be a stumbling block for any South American club.

Adding intrigue, Garnacho previously revealed his family’s support for Boca Juniors, River Plate’s fierce rivals. “My family has always been a fan of Boca in Argentine football, so I'm also in favor of that team, Boca Juniors,” he told ESPN in 2024.

Across all competitions this season, Alejandro Garnacho has scored eight goals and provided four assists for Chelsea.

Fernandez Pushes For Exit

Meanwhile, Enzo Fernandez is reportedly preparing to submit a transfer request to force a move to Real Madrid. The midfielder was left out of Chelsea’s FA Cup quarter-final squad against Port Vale and will also miss the upcoming Premier League clash with Manchester City.

The exclusion followed disciplinary action after Fernandez’s comments expressing admiration for Madrid. His agent Javier Pastore criticized Chelsea for punishing the player and revealed that no agreement has been reached over a new deal.

Spanish outlet El Chiringuito reported Fernandez is frustrated at Stamford Bridge and ready to take matters into his own hands by formally requesting a transfer.