Chandigarh's Janvi Jindal, 18, has set six new Guinness World Records in freestyle skating, making her the first Indian female to hold 11 titles. This feat makes her the second-highest Indian record holder, surpassed only by Sachin Tendulkar.

Adding yet another feather to her cap, 18-year-old Janvi Jindal from Chandigarh has recently clinched six new Guinness World Records in freestyle skating. With this achievement, she has become the first female from India to hold the highest 11 Guinness World Records to her name. Janvi already had five Guinness World Records to her name, and she got the confirmation for the six recent records last week (November) for most 360-degree rotations on inline skates in 30 seconds, most 360-degree rotations on inline skates in one minute, and most one-wheeled 360-degree rotations on inline skates in 30 seconds, among others.

Earlier, in July 2025, Janvi had already secured five Guinness titles across various freestyle skating categories. Janvi's latest achievements have elevated her to the position of the country's second-highest Guinness World Records holder, surpassed only by the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who holds a staggering 19 records. Notably, Janvi achieved this marvellous feat at just 17 years of age, as per a press release from Chandigarh University.

MP Congratulates Skater, Offers Scholarship

Janvi, accompanied by her father Munish Jindal, met the Member of Parliament and Chancellor of Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu, who extended his heartfelt congratulations on her remarkable achievements and encouraged her to continue pursuing her sporting aspirations in future as well. Recognising her exceptional talent and international achievements, MP Satnam Sandhu also presented her with a cash award of Rs 11,000 and offered admission to Chandigarh University under sports scholarship.

MP Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "Holding 11 Guinness World Records at just 17 years of age to her name is indeed an extraordinary achievement by Janvi. She has brought immense pride to the nation with her dedication, discipline and exceptional talent. At Chandigarh University, we have always placed strong emphasis on promoting sports and nurturing budding sportspersons. Our achievements, from winning the prestigious MAKA Trophy to producing numerous national and international medalists across various sports, stand as proof of this commitment. We are delighted to support Janvi in her journey and are confident that she will continue to scale even greater heights in future as well."

Self-Taught Champion Sets Sights on Future

Janvi, who is currently studying in 12th grade at a government school in Chandigarh, has learnt freestyle skating on her own with the help of her father and the Internet. When asked about her future plans, Janvi, who has earned three gold, three bronze, and two silver medals at national skating championships and is currently preparing for the upcoming national event, expressed her determination to continue pushing her limits.

Janvi said, "I will continue to strive to set more world records and inspire young sportspersons to chase their dreams regardless of the resources or support they may have. I want to use social media to motivate others and share my journey. For international skating competitions, access to professional coaching and stronger support systems is essential, and with that, I am confident I can bring more medals home for my country."

A Father's Pride and Inspiration

Elated over her marvellous achievement, Munish Jindal, her father, who originally hails from the Rampura Phul area of Bathinda, Punjab, said, "It is a proud moment not only for me but for the entire nation that our daughter has brought laurels at the international level by becoming the first girl to hold as many as 11 Guinness World Records at just 17. I was inspired by the Bollywood movie Dangal and wanted my daughter to make a mark in sports. When she was just 8 years old, Janvi performed the daring act of river jumping from a height of 30 feet not once but three times."

"An adventurous feat which many children of her age could not muster up the courage to take, and preferred to be spectators. But Janvi fearlessly embraced the challenge, turning the daring act into a shining example of her confidence and bravery. A year later, she expressed an inclination to learn freestyle skating, and since then, there was no looking back for her as she not only learnt freestyle skating by herself without any professional coaching but also became the first female from India to hold the highest 11 Guinness World Records in all categories."

He added, "Janvi also holds the maximum number of records by any youngster under the age of 18 in India, with a total of 21 records, including 11 Guinness World Records, eight India Book of Records and one each from the Asia Book of Records and Worldwide Book of Records. Before her, Aaryan Shukla, hailing from Maharashtra, a 14-year-old math prodigy, was having the maximum records by anyone less than 18 years of age with 6 Guinness World Records."

"Her extraordinary journey is all the more inspiring because it has been self-crafted from the ground up. With no formal coaching, no specialised infrastructure and no financial privilege, Janvi trained herself to become a world-class freestyle skater. She stands as a symbol of modern India, a young girl who leveraged online resources and the internet at large as her personal coaching academy, proving that knowledge today is borderless and accessible to those who seek it with passion", added Jindal.

Breakdown of Previous Records

Earlier, in July this year, Janvi received confirmation from the Guinness World Records for achieving five milestones, including most 360 degree rotations on inline skates in 30 seconds (27 spins), fastest slalom (20 cones) on inline skates on two wheels in 8.85 seconds, most one-wheeled 360 degree spins in 30 seconds (42 spins), most one-wheeled 360 degree spins in one minute (72 spins) and most consecutive one-wheeled 360 degree spins (22 spins). (ANI)