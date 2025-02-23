Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confident Pakistan will win blockbuster showdown

When asked about Pakistan's preparation and chances in the marquee clash against India, Naqvi was optimistic about the team's form and readiness.

As the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan encounter in the ICC Champions Trophy draws near, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi addressed the media at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the high-voltage clash, Naqvi expressed confidence in the Pakistan team.

When asked about Pakistan's preparation and chances in the marquee clash against India, Naqvi was optimistic about the team's form and readiness.

"It will be a good game. Definitely, our team is fully prepared. I think we are in form. Pakistan will win. Let's see what happens next," Naqvi stated.

With Pakistan facing a formidable Indian side, Naqvi's confidence suggests that the team has worked on its weaknesses and is prepared for the challenge.

Pakistan is officially hosting the ICC Champions Trophy, but the matches are being played in the UAE due to political reasons. When asked how he would have viewed this contest if it were being played in Lahore instead of Dubai, Naqvi delivered a sharp response.

"You should ask our Indian friends," he remarked, leaving the topic open-ended and hinting at the complexities surrounding Pakistan-India cricket relations.

The India-Pakistan rivalry remains one of the most intense and widely followed contests in cricket, with fans from both nations eagerly awaiting the outcome. With Naqvi exuding confidence and Pakistan promising a surprise, all eyes will be on the Dubai clash to see if Pakistan can deliver on its chairman's bold claims.

The game is a high-stakes battle for both teams, as while Pakistan will try to keep their title defence alive, India will aim to almost confirm its berth in the semis. The game is also being touted as an opportunity for India to avenge the loss of the 2017 Champions Trophy Final when Virat Kohli's men were deprived of putting their hands on the ICC trophy.

Unlike the 50-over and T20 World Cups, Pakistan holds a 3-2 advantage over India in the Champions Trophy. The most notable encounter remains the 180-run triumph in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, which makes Sunday's game even more exciting for fans from both sides of the border.

India squad for CT2025: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan squad for CT2025: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

