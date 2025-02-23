Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confident Pakistan will win blockbuster showdown

When asked about Pakistan's preparation and chances in the marquee clash against India, Naqvi was optimistic about the team's form and readiness.

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi confident Pakistan will win blockbuster showdown snt
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 23, 2025, 7:30 AM IST

As the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan encounter in the ICC Champions Trophy draws near, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi addressed the media at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the high-voltage clash, Naqvi expressed confidence in the Pakistan team.

When asked about Pakistan's preparation and chances in the marquee clash against India, Naqvi was optimistic about the team's form and readiness.

"It will be a good game. Definitely, our team is fully prepared. I think we are in form. Pakistan will win. Let's see what happens next," Naqvi stated.

With Pakistan facing a formidable Indian side, Naqvi's confidence suggests that the team has worked on its weaknesses and is prepared for the challenge.

Pakistan is officially hosting the ICC Champions Trophy, but the matches are being played in the UAE due to political reasons. When asked how he would have viewed this contest if it were being played in Lahore instead of Dubai, Naqvi delivered a sharp response.

"You should ask our Indian friends," he remarked, leaving the topic open-ended and hinting at the complexities surrounding Pakistan-India cricket relations.

The India-Pakistan rivalry remains one of the most intense and widely followed contests in cricket, with fans from both nations eagerly awaiting the outcome. With Naqvi exuding confidence and Pakistan promising a surprise, all eyes will be on the Dubai clash to see if Pakistan can deliver on its chairman's bold claims.

The game is a high-stakes battle for both teams, as while Pakistan will try to keep their title defence alive, India will aim to almost confirm its berth in the semis. The game is also being touted as an opportunity for India to avenge the loss of the 2017 Champions Trophy Final when Virat Kohli's men were deprived of putting their hands on the ICC trophy.

Unlike the 50-over and T20 World Cups, Pakistan holds a 3-2 advantage over India in the Champions Trophy. The most notable encounter remains the 180-run triumph in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, which makes Sunday's game even more exciting for fans from both sides of the border.

India squad for CT2025: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohd. Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan squad for CT2025: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

WWE : Reasons Why Champion Cody Rhodes Could Soon Turn Heel

WWE: Reasons Why Champion Cody Rhodes Could Soon Turn Heel

NBA : Top 5 Rated Moments of Legend Lebron James

NBA: Top 5 Rated Moments of Legend Lebron James

5 WWE Wrestlers Who Had a Better Career in TNA

5 WWE Wrestlers Who Had a Better Career in TNA

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Shami gears up for blockbuster return against Pakistan in ODIs after a decade snt

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Shami gears up for blockbuster return against Pakistan in ODIs after a decade

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Spin demons continue to haunt Babar Azam in ODIs - will India exploit weakness snt

Champions Trophy, IND vs PAK: Spin demons continue to haunt Babar Azam in ODIs - will India exploit weakness?

Recent Stories

India not just adopting AI, but defining its governance': FM Nirmala Sitharaman AJR

'India not just adopting AI, but defining its governance': FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Knife attack in France leaves one dead, President Emmanuel Macron labels it 'Islamist terror act' shk

Knife attack in France leaves one dead, President Emmanuel Macron labels it 'Islamist terror act'

Telanana Srisailam rescue efforts hampered as authorities struggle to enter tunnel AJR

Telangana: Srisailam rescue efforts hampered as authorities struggle to enter tunnel

Tripti Dimri turns 31: National crush Tripti's Net Worth, Properties, and Luxurious Lifestyle

Tripti Dimri turns 31: National crush Tripti's Net Worth, Properties, and Luxurious Lifestyle

india news today live breaking updates on politics sports cricket business technology auto February 23 2025 AJR

India News Today LIVE Updates on Feb 23: Knife attack in France leaves one dead

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | 💻How Digital Age is Making Us Impulsive, Affecting Free and Independent Thinking

Infographic Hub | 💻How Digital Age is Making Us Impulsive, Affecting Free and Independent Thinking

Video Icon
India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: THESE 6 Players' Game is Must-Watch!

India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025: THESE 6 Players' Game is Must-Watch!

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Netanyahu Warned Hezbollah's Nasrallah of Israel's 'Lethal' Power

Asianet News Rewind | When Netanyahu Warned Hezbollah's Nasrallah of Israel's 'Lethal' Power

Video Icon
IND vs PAK: When and Where to Watch India-Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Match?

IND vs PAK: When and Where to Watch India-Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Match?

Video Icon
FBI Director Kash Patel 's GUJRATI Roots Can Be Traced Back to THIS Village

FBI Director Kash Patel 's GUJRATI Roots Can Be Traced Back to THIS Village

Video Icon