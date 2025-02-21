Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh captain Shanto identifies moment that led to downfall against India

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto identified Bangladesh's loss of five wickets in a cluster in the powerplay, which cost them the match against India in the Champions Trophy 2025 opener in Dubai.

Bangladesh's downfall started with their decision to bat after winning the toss. Tanzid Hasan and Soumya Sarkar came out to open with hopes of piling up runs on the board and putting India in a tight spot.

The dream vanished into thin air when Mohammed Shami and Harshit Rana took the new ball and brought thunder down the pitch.

With his flawless seam position, Shami put his doubters to bed on his fifth ball of the match. With a hint of an inward movement, he lured Soumya Sarkar into giving away an inside edge, which flew straight into KL Rahul's gloves.

India had sniffed blood, and skipper Rohit Sharma sent his bowlers to hunt Bangladesh batters in a pack throughout the powerplay. Harshit Rana punched Shanto's ticket back to the dressing room before Mehidy Hasan Miraz forced Shubman Gill to make a sharp catch by handing Shami his second scalp of the day.

Axar Patel came in to provide the icing on the cake by ripping through Bangladesh's middle order to leave them hanging at 39/5 at the end of the powerplay.

"Losing five wickets in the powerplay cost us the game. I think so. Hridoy and Jaker batted brilliantly, but we still made mistakes on the field," Shanto said in the post-match presentation.

With Bangladesh walking in dangerous territory, Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali stitched up a 154-run partnership to take the Tigers to a fighting total. Jaker played the anchor's role with his 68(114), and Towhid Hridoy took the brunt of putting runs on the board with his maiden ODI century.

"Impressive batting from Hridoy and Jaker against their spinners. I hope they will continue doing the same," Shanto added.

In reply, India took their time while chasing down the 229-run target. Shubman Gill and Rohit negated the threat with the early ball and ensured India remained unscathed by raising a 69-run stand for the opening wicket. For Shanto things could have been different if Bangladesh managed to wreak havoc with the new ball, like India did.

"If we got wickets with the new ball, it could have been different. We have played Pakistan there recently, and I am sure the boys will adapt to the conditions in Rawalpindi," he concluded.

