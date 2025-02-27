Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan witnesses incredible rise from underdogs to giant slayers in ICC events

Afghanistan continued their incredible run in ICC tournaments with a thrilling win against England in the Champions Trophy 2025

Afghanistan's remarkable rise in international cricket continues to captivate fans worldwide. Since their ICC tournament debut in 2010, the team has evolved from an affiliate member to a formidable force, earning full membership status and reaching the knockout stages of major ICC tournaments.

Their journey in ODI cricket began with a thrilling one-wicket win over Scotland in the 2015 World Cup. However, it was their impressive performance in the 2023 ODI World Cup that truly announced their arrival.

Afghanistan defeated three former world champions--England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka--to secure a sixth-place finish and qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy.

During the 2023 ODI World Cup, Afghanistan shocked England with a 69-run victory in Delhi, dominated Pakistan with an eight-wicket win in Chennai, and convincingly defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Pune.

They nearly added Australia to their list of victims, but Glenn Maxwell's record-breaking double-century single-handedly rescued the eventual champions.

Despite that heartbreak, Afghanistan's performances proved they were no longer just an underdog side pulling off occasional upsets but a force capable of competing with the best.

In the 2024 T20 World Cup, Afghanistan continued to impress, demolishing New Zealand by 84 runs and stunning Australia with a 21-run win. They demolished New Zealand by 84 runs in the group stage in Guyana and later stunned Australia with a 21-run win in Kingstown during the Super Eight stage. Their dream run came to an end in the semi-finals, where South Africa comprehensively beat them.

However, in a dramatic twist, the Proteas fell at the final hurdle yet again, squandering a golden opportunity to win their first World Cup by losing to India in the final.

Afghanistan carried their momentum into the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, securing a remarkable win over England. Ibrahim Zadran's magnificent 177 and Azmatullah Omarzai's match-winning spell of 5/58 sealed the deal, helping Afghanistan post a formidable 325/7 and restrict England to 317.

With each ICC event, Afghanistan rewrites its cricketing story, firmly establishing itself as a serious threat to the world's best. No longer just a team known for causing upsets, they consistently take down some of the biggest names in international cricket.

