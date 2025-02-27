Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan witnesses incredible rise from underdogs to giant slayers in ICC events

Afghanistan continued their incredible run in ICC tournaments with a thrilling win against England in the Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan witnesses incredible rise from underdogs to giant slayers in ICC events HRD
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 27, 2025, 6:38 PM IST

 Afghanistan's remarkable rise in international cricket continues to captivate fans worldwide. Since their ICC tournament debut in 2010, the team has evolved from an affiliate member to a formidable force, earning full membership status and reaching the knockout stages of major ICC tournaments.

Their journey in ODI cricket began with a thrilling one-wicket win over Scotland in the 2015 World Cup. However, it was their impressive performance in the 2023 ODI World Cup that truly announced their arrival.

Afghanistan defeated three former world champions--England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka--to secure a sixth-place finish and qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy.

These victories propelled them to a sixth-place finish in the standings, securing their first-ever qualification for the ICC Champions Trophy.

Also read: Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan, Australia and South Africa locked in intense semi-final race

During the 2023 ODI World Cup, Afghanistan shocked England with a 69-run victory in Delhi, dominated Pakistan with an eight-wicket win in Chennai, and convincingly defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Pune.

They nearly added Australia to their list of victims, but Glenn Maxwell's record-breaking double-century single-handedly rescued the eventual champions.

Despite that heartbreak, Afghanistan's performances proved they were no longer just an underdog side pulling off occasional upsets but a force capable of competing with the best.

In the 2024 T20 World Cup, Afghanistan continued to impress, demolishing New Zealand by 84 runs and stunning Australia with a 21-run win. They demolished New Zealand by 84 runs in the group stage in Guyana and later stunned Australia with a 21-run win in Kingstown during the Super Eight stage. Their dream run came to an end in the semi-finals, where South Africa comprehensively beat them.

However, in a dramatic twist, the Proteas fell at the final hurdle yet again, squandering a golden opportunity to win their first World Cup by losing to India in the final.

Although their dream run ended in the semi-finals, their performances proved they were no longer just an underdog side.

Afghanistan carried their momentum into the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, securing a remarkable win over England. Ibrahim Zadran's magnificent 177 and Azmatullah Omarzai's match-winning spell of 5/58 sealed the deal, helping Afghanistan post a formidable 325/7 and restrict England to 317.

Also read: AFG vs ENG, Champions Trophy: Ibrahim Zadran calls his 177 'special moment' as Afghanistan stuns England

With each ICC event, Afghanistan rewrites its cricketing story, firmly establishing itself as a serious threat to the world's best. No longer just a team known for causing upsets, they consistently take down some of the biggest names in international cricket.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan and Bangladesh end their campaign with 1 point after washout; Netizens react

Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan and Bangladesh end their campaign with 1 point after washout; Netizens react

PAK vs BAN, Champions Trophy: Pakistan-Bangladesh clash abandoned due to rain; both teams share 1 point HRD

PAK vs BAN, Champions Trophy: Pakistan-Bangladesh clash abandoned due to rain; both teams share 1 point

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharmas hamstring injury likely to rule him out of New Zealand clash

IND vs NZ, Champions Trophy 2025: Rohit Sharma's hamstring injury likely to rule him out of New Zealand clash

Champions Trophy 2025: Wasim Akram reveals his good friend 'wept' after England knocked out by Afghanistan HRD

ENG vs AFG, Champions Trophy 2025: Wasim Akram reveals ex-England cricketer 'wept' after being knocked out

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan, Australia and South Africa locked in intense semi-final race snt

Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan, Australia and South Africa locked in intense semi-final race

Recent Stories

Lord Shiva's Vasuki Naag real? Fossils of a 50-foot prehistoric snake discovered in India ddr

Lord Shiva's Vasuki Naag real? Fossils of a 50-foot prehistoric snake discovered in India

PHOTOS: Hania Amir-inspired 10 gorgeous suit designs for Ramadan 2025 NTI

PHOTOS: Hania Amir-inspired 10 gorgeous suit designs for Ramadan 2025

IonQ Announces Mixed Q4 Results, $500M At-the-Market Stock Offering - Stock Slips But Retail Support Stays Strong

IonQ Announces Mixed Q4 Results, $500M At-the-Market Stock Offering - Stock Slips But Retail Support Stays Strong

Pi Coin Rally Stalls After Hitting Record High As Binance Listing Decision Looms – Retail Buzz Drives Token Into Top Trending List

Pi Coin Rally Stalls After Hitting Record High As Binance Listing Decision Looms – Retail Buzz Drives Token Into Top Trending List

Pure Storage Stock Tumbles 12% Premarket To Head Toward 3-Month Low Despite Q4 Beat: Retail Scrambles To Buy The Dip

Pure Storage Stock Tumbles 12% Premarket To Head Toward 3-Month Low Despite Q4 Beat: Retail Scrambles To Buy The Dip

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Infographic Hub | 'Cold Drop' Weather Phenomenon Made Worse by Climate Change

Video Icon
Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Brave Deputy RESCUES Family Dog Near Burning Home! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Meitei Group 'Arambai Tengol' Surrenders Arms After Meeting Manipur Governor! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Protesters Hold 'Die-In' at Capitol Hill Against Global Aid Freeze! | Asianet Newsable

Protesters Hold 'Die-In' at Capitol Hill Against Global Aid Freeze! | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Legendary Actor Gene Hackman and Wife Found DEAD at with Their Pet DOG at Home!

Legendary Actor Gene Hackman and Wife Found DEAD at with Their Pet DOG at Home!

Video Icon