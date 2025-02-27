Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan, Australia and South Africa locked in intense semi-final race

Afghanistan's win over England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday has put the Hasmatullah Shahidi-led side in contention for the semi-final spot from Group B along with Australia and South Africa.

While India and New Zealand have been confirmed as semi-finalists from Group A, the hunt for a final-four spot in Group B is set to go right down to the wire.

In a must-win contest for both teams, Afghanistan edged out England by eight runs in Lahore. The result means Jos Buttler and co are now officially out of contention for a semi-final spot.

However, for Afghanistan, a ticket to the final four hasn't been punched yet. They will join Australia and South Africa, who split points after a washout on Tuesday, in a final push for the knockouts.

We take a look at how each of the three teams can confirm a place in the semis:

Afghanistan:

Despite a win against England, Afghanistan sit third in Group B, lagging behind Australia and South Africa by a point. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led side are at a crossroads with Australia as the two teams prepare for a virtual quarter-final on Friday in Lahore. A win for Afghanistan will be enough to seal a spot in the semi-finals.

Australia:

While a win will also confirm Australia's qualification for the semi-finals, having a point in hand over Afghanistan means Steve Smith and co will go through even if the game doesn't take place owing to a washout, as was the case for their fixture against South Africa.

South Africa:

A win against England in their final group-stage fixture will be enough to see the Proteas through.
South Africa can also progress if they lose against England and Australia defeat Afghanistan. However, if England win their final game and Afghanistan beat Australia, then the Proteas will be in a tight NRR contest with the Aussies, depending on their final results.

