Champions Trophy 2025, AFG vs SA: Afghan skipper Shahidi stresses on positives despite 107-run loss to Proteas

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi remains optimistic despite a heavy 107-run loss to South Africa in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, highlighting key positives for the team.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 22, 2025, 11:50 AM IST

Following the defeat against South Africa in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi said that there are many positives to take for his team, despite a result that didn't go their way, and they will try to take that forward.

Bavuma's men kickstarted their chase for the ICC trophy gold in the most remarkable way possible, with Ryan Rickelton's century and Kagiso Rabada's three-wicket haul while defending 316 runs being the show-stealing performances that inflicted a 107-loss on Afghanistan, which will do their net-run-rate a huge damage.

"I think we were not good enough while batting. The pitch was helping them in the second innings, but the way we batted in the first 20 overs wasn't up to the mark. I think the toss was key today, there were many cracks on this pitch. Wasn't a typical Karachi pitch. Their bowlers, though, bowled disciplined lengths. My expectation was to play well, we have achieved a lot and we have the ability to fight everywhere. We have some important games left, we will forget today and look to move forward. He played really well, it was an innings in tough times. Will take the positives with us and move forward, we still have a chance to play quality cricket," Hashmatullah Shahidi said in the post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, SA won the toss and opted to bat first. A 129-run stand for the second wicket between Rickelton (103 in 106 balls, with seven fours and a six) and skipper Temba Bavuma (58 in 76 balls, with five fours) was a standout for Proteas.

Later, half-centuries in the middle order from Rassie Van Der Dussen (52 in 46 balls, with three fours and two sixes) and Aiden Markram (52 in 36 balls, with six fours and a six) further propelled them to 315/6 in 50 overs.

Mohammad Nabi (2/51) was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan, while Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azhmatullah Omarzai and Noor Ahmed got a wicket each.

In the run-chase of 316 runs, Afghanistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals and never got the momentum required to chase down a big total. However, it was Rahmat Shah (90 in 92 balls, with nine fours and a six), who kept fighting for his side while running out of partners at the other end. His effort was not enough and Afghans were skittled out for 208 runs in 43.3 overs.

Kagiso Rabada (3/36) and Wiaan Mulder (2/36) were among the top bowlers for Proteas. Lungi Ngidi also picked two wickets, while Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj got one each.

Rickelton won the 'Player of the Match' award for his century.

