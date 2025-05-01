Carlo Ancelotti, the highly sought-after manager, was widely expected to take charge of the Brazilian national football team, making history as their first-ever foreign coach. However, in a dramatic twist, the much-anticipated deal has reportedly collapsed at the final stage, leaving Ancelotti’s future uncertain.

Reports quoting sources have confirmed that the verbal agreement between Ancelotti and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) was on the brink of completion, with negotiations intensifying during a meeting in London. Despite months of discussions and the deal reaching its final stages, unexpected developments caused the deal to fall apart at the last minute.

Saudi Arabia’s Multi-Million-Dollar Offer Changes the Landscape

The sudden shift in Ancelotti’s plans is being attributed to a staggering financial offer from Saudi Arabia. According to reports from MARCA, the Saudi Arabian deal on the table is worth a jaw-dropping €50 million net per season—an offer that, at this stage of his illustrious career, is difficult to overlook.

While it was anticipated that Ancelotti would part ways with Real Madrid at the end of the current season, this lucrative Saudi proposal has now added a layer of complexity to his future. The prospect of managing in the Saudi Pro League, which has already attracted high-profile players and coaches in recent months, has further fueled speculation regarding Ancelotti’s next move.

What This Means for Ancelotti’s Future

With Brazil no longer a viable option, the path is now wide open for Ancelotti to embark on a new journey in Saudi Arabia. While the manager’s next steps remain unconfirmed, the scale of the financial offer has cast doubts on whether he will decline the Saudi opportunity.

This unexpected development has raised questions about the future of Ancelotti and whether his potential move to Saudi Arabia will mark the beginning of another chapter in his storied managerial career. As the world waits for an official decision, one thing is certain: Ancelotti’s next move will be just as high-profile as his past.