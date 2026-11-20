India celebrates its 100th chess Grandmaster, Anuj Shrivatri. GMs Divya Deshmukh and Vidit Gujrathi praise the sport's rapid growth in the nation and express optimism for future achievements, including potential Olympic inclusion.

Anuj Shrivatri Becomes India's 100th Chess Grandmaster This Month

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Arjuna Awardees and Chess Grandmasters Divya Deshmukh and Vidit Gujrathi are elated with the rise of the sport in India in recent times, especially with the country reaching a milestone of 100 Grandmasters earlier this month. The milestone was completed by Anuj Shrivatri, who became India's 100th Grandmaster on November 8, after winning the 7th ASEAN Plus Individual Open Chess Championship in the Philippines. The 22-year-old from Madhya Pradesh also became the state's first Grandmaster, according to a press release from SAI Media.

“I think it's commendable that we got our 100th grandmaster and even our Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about it,” Divya told SAI Media. “It feels amazing that chess is getting so much recognition and popularity, and people are starting to play chess a lot more. So, I'm very happy that we have crossed 100, but I think we have the potential to cross many more hundreds and thousands, and many upcoming kids are coming up, and they love to play chess, which is personally feels very nice.”

India’s journey to 100 chess Grandmasters began with Viswanathan Anand, who became the country’s first Grandmaster in 1988. Anand, who went on to become a five-time world champion, was followed by Dibyendu Barua in 1991 and Praveen Thipsay in 1997. Commenting on the massive growth of Chess in the nation over the last few decades, Vidit said, “I think Chess has been on a rise since the past couple of years. We could sense that when we won the 2024 FIDE Olympiad gold, it was the first time in 100 years that we managed to achieve that. Also, the current world champion is an Indian - Gukesh.

“Chess in India is growing and globally, there's a lot of respect for India because of the game and how we have played it. We are one of the strongest teams and if we participate in any tournament, India is considered like a favourite which shows how strong we are as a country,” Vidit added, as per the release.

Both Divya, who became a Grandmaster on July 28, at the age of 19, and Vidit, who became a Grandmaster in 2013, at the age of 18, received their Arjuna Awards from the President Droupadi Murmu, on November 13. The duo is now looking forward to a continued rise of Indian Chess, especially with the country racing to host the 2036 Olympics.

“It's amazing that we have reached 100 Grandmasters and I think the next journey from 100 to 200 will be even faster. If Olympics happen in India in 2036, it will create a lot of awareness of sports in the country and we have so much talent and many people will take it more seriously,” added Vidit Gujrathi to SAI Media. “My personal wish is that chess should be part of Olympics which has not been the case since now and we have shown that when it was part of the Asian Games, we won medals. So, if we get this chance, we will repeat that in the Olympics as well.”

“I'm very happy and I think chess in India is going to boom quite a lot in the next few years and now even we are confident of hosting an Olympic Games. I love the fact that chess is getting engaged and people are also looking up to me and my career as a way of inspiration and as a way of motivation. So that feels quite nice that I'm helping popularize the game that I love,” mentioned Divya Deshmukh. (ANI)