North Bengal United FC clashed with Howrah Hooghly Warriors at the Kanchenjunga Stadium in the Bengal Super League (BSL), where the Howrah Hooghly Warriors staged a composed second-half comeback to secure a 2-1 victory. North Bengal United FC took an early lead in the 19th minute through Amoh Ebenezer (No 32), who finished clinically to put the hosts ahead and reward their positive start to the contest, as per a release from BSL.

Warriors Respond to Seal Comeback Win

Howrah Hooghly Warriors responded strongly after the break and gradually gained control of the midfield. Their persistence paid off in the 60th minute when Paulo Cezar (No 10) brought his side level with a well-taken effort, once again underlining his stellar form and consistent impact this season.

The turning point came following a tactical substitution, as Lourembam David Singh (No 14) made an impression after coming off the bench. In the 78th minute, the substitute showed composure in the penalty area to score the decisive goal, completing the comeback and firmly shifting the momentum in the Warriors' favour.

Despite late attempts by North Bengal United FC to salvage a point, Howrah Hooghly Warriors remained disciplined defensively to see out the result. Lourembam David Singh's influential cameo earned him the Man of the Match award, as the Warriors walked away with all three points from Siliguri.