The newly launched Beyond Reach Premier League (BRPL) is about the realisation of a deeply personal vision rooted in lived experience. What sets BRPL apart is not only its structure but the philosophy behind its creation. For its founders, the inspiration traces back to childhood days spent playing tennis-ball cricket, a format that thrives in India's small grounds and crowded streets, according to a release.

A Founder's Promise: The Genesis of BRPL

"As a child, I used to play cricket with a tennis ball in small grounds and local streets, just like thousands of kids across India. I had passion, belief, and the hunger to prove myself. Every match felt important, every run felt like a step closer to something bigger," said Sushil Sharma, Co-Founder & CEO of Beyond Reach Premier League (BRPL).

Yet, despite the passion, a critical gap persisted. "But there was one thing missing -- a proper platform. There was no structured opportunity to showcase talent, no visibility, no pathway forward. Over time, I realised that talent alone is not enough. Dreams need direction. Skills need exposure. Passion needs opportunity," he added.

That realisation eventually became a commitment. "When I couldn't find that platform for myself, I made a promise, one day, I would create it. BRPL was born from that promise. It is my way of ensuring that the dreams which once remained incomplete in my childhood do not remain incomplete for the next generation," said Sushil Sharma.

Mission: Empowering Rural and Small-Town Talent

BRPL's core mission is centred on providing a structured opportunity to players from small towns and rural India, regions often rich in raw ability but limited in exposure. "BRPL is designed to give young players from small towns and rural India something they often lack -- structured opportunity and recognition," said Sushil Sharma.

"We are creating an ecosystem where talent is judged by performance, not by background or geography. Through organised tournaments, professional management, digital visibility, and competitive exposure, BRPL gives these players a real stage to showcase their skills," he added.

More Than a Game: Building Confidence and Character

But for BRPL, empowerment extends beyond performances and scorecards. "It builds confidence. It teaches discipline and teamwork. It gives young players identity and belief in themselves," said the BRPL founder.

Professionalizing Grassroots Cricket

BRPL also reflects a broader belief in the untapped potential of tennis-ball cricket, long celebrated at the grassroots but rarely viewed through a professional lens. "Yes, absolutely. Tennis cricket already has massive grassroots popularity across India. The passion exists. The participation exists. What it needs is structure and vision."

League Structure and Eligibility

BRPL is dedicated to nurturing cricket talent through world-class training, competitive leagues, and professional coaching, with a mission to elevate the game and empower the next generation of champions.

BRPL is open to aspiring and semi-professional cricketers aged 18-40, welcoming participants from 28 states and 8 Union Territories across India. (ANI)