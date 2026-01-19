The Brijinder Singh-led Indian Golf Union (IGU) has asserted its status as the only recognised National Sports Federation for golf in India, backed by the Sports Ministry, international bodies, and court orders, while warning against illegal factions.

Indian Golf Union (IGU), led by Brijinder Singh, is the only recognised National Sports Federation for golf in India, the body announced on Monday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A statement from IGU said, "Brijinder Singh-led team recognised by the Ministry of Sports and the International Golf. The Federation is the only recognised NSF for golf in India. In light of recent developments and deliberate attempts made to create confusion and factionalism within the sport of golf, we would like to clarify that the Indian Golf Union (IGU) Governing Council, led by the current president, Brijinder Singh, is the only recognised National Sports Federation of golf in the country."

Official Recognition and Authority

"The Brijinder Singh-led team is recognised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS), Government of India, International Golf Federation (IGF), The R&A (Royal & Ancient, Scotland), Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC) and Confederation of Professional Golf (CPG). No other entity or set of individuals has been recognised or empowered by the Ministry to represent Indian Golf at any international forum and to select National teams," added the statement.

Backed by Court Orders

The statement also said that the IGU's status as the "lawful and recognised national federation is not merely administrative but is firmly grounded in legal facts. "Relevant court orders have clearly affirmed the legitimacy of the official IGU and its governing body. These judicial pronouncements remain in force and have not been set aside, stayed, or diluted in any manner. Any actions or assertions made in disregard of these court orders are untenable and misleading," the statement added.

A Year of Active Governance and Development

IGU noted that during the previous year, the Brijinder-led team, referred to as the "official IGU", actively discharged its responsibilities in furtherance of golf across the country. This included the selection and dispatch of multiple national teams to international competitions overseas - organised by The Royal & Ancient, APGC and United States Golf Association (USGA) - representing India with distinction. These activities were undertaken strictly in accordance with established procedures and with the objective of promoting Indian golf on the global stage.

"In addition, the IGU successfully conducted and sanctioned several domestic tournaments during the same period, ensuring continuity of competitive golf, player development, and adherence to national sporting calendars. During the 2024-25 season, the Indian Golf Union (IGU) conducted 32 domestic tournaments and 48 feeder tour events, and sent Indian teams to 15 international tournaments, including the Paris Olympics 2024. The IGU also conducted the first-ever Level-3 Tournament Administrators & Referees Seminar (TARS) in March 2025 in collaboration with The R&A (World Rules Governing Body), with 49 participants, out of which 42 cleared the Level 3 exam," the statement continued.

'Illegal Group' Lacks Activity, IGU Says

The statement went on adding, "In stark contrast, the dormant illegal group undertook no sporting, administrative, or developmental activity whatsoever throughout the entire year. Their absence from all legitimate golf-related functions is a matter of record. It must be categorically stated that the illegal set of individuals resurfaces only when extraneous bodies, including the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), become involved."

IOA's Role Criticised

It also said strongly that IOA's actions "appear malafide in intent and designed solely to muddy the waters, create institutional confusion, and undermine the orderly governance of golf in India. Such conduct has directly contributed to unnecessary factionalism and instability within the sport."

Exclusive Authority for Team Selection

The statement also said that IGU, led by Brijinder, is the only NSF authorised to send entries for multi-discipline events such as the Commonwealth Games, Olympics and Asian Games and that "any other set of individuals indulging in n selection of teams is invalid and all such actions will attract legal proceedings. Players for the Asian Games will be selected according to the world golf rankings as per IGU's selection policy available on the IGU website."

Control Over Official Operations and Finances

"Furthermore, the illegal set of individuals does not exercise control over any of the essential operational instruments of the Indian Golf Union. They have no authority over the official Indian Golf Union website, nor do they have access to or control of the Indian Golf Union's bank accounts," the statement added.

IGU also said that all administrative and financial operations of IGU continue to be conducted "transparently and lawfully by the duly elected and recognised office-bearers."

Future Focus and Statutory Compliance

IGU also noted during the 65th Annual General Meeting last year in December that participation from 15 state associations was observed. "During this AGM, it was decided that developing golf in the North Eastern states of India was the next big focus area of IGU," it added.

"In keeping with statutory compliance, it is the official IGU alone that has duly filed the annual returns with the Registrar of Societies, as required under law. This filing further evidences the continuity, legitimacy, and lawful functioning of the official IGU, as opposed to the complete inactivity and non-compliance of the illegal faction. The IGU reiterates that it remains fully committed to the development, promotion and governance of Golf in India in a transparent, lawful, and inclusive manner."

"Any deliberate insinuations, misrepresentations, or parallel claims lacking legal or governmental sanction are strongly rejected. Stakeholders, athletes, and the public are urged to rely on verified facts, court orders, and official communications issued by the duly recognised Indian Golf Union. Issued in the interest of clarity, transparency, and the unity of Indian golf," the statement concluded. (ANI)