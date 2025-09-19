Chandra Nayudu, daughter of India’s first Test captain Col. C.K. Nayudu, became a trailblazer in sports broadcasting. In 1977, she made history as India’s first female cricket commentator, breaking barriers and inspiring future women in commentary.

The Indian cricket commentary has been a male bastion for decades, right from radio days to television broadcasts. When we talk about Indian cricket commentators, we often remember names like Harsha Bhogle, Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar, Sanjay Manjrekar, Aakash Chopra, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Murali Karthik, and others.

The late Suresh Saraiya set the benchmark in Indian cricket commentary as a renowned radio commentator. Saraiya became a household name with his sharp voice, impeccable Hindi, and ability to bring the game alive for listeners across India. For decades, Indian cricket commentary has been dominated by former male cricketers and seasoned broadcasters, perpetuating its traditionally male-dominated nature.

When we speak about Indian cricket commentary, one name deserves to have a place in that celebrated list - Chandra Nayudu, the woman who paved the way for breaking the stereotypes in the male-dominated Indian sports broadcasting.

The daughter of an Indian cricket legend

Chandra Nayudu’s name carries the weight of a proud legacy, as she was the daughter of India’s first Test captain, Col. C.K. Nayudu. Late. CK Nayudu was the Indian captain when they played their first Test match against England at Lord’s in 1932. Nayudu’s brothers, C.L. Nayudu, C.R. Nayudu, and C.S. Nayudu, were also cricketers.

Coming from a cricketing family, with all three uncles having played sport, Chandra Nayudu had cricket in her blood. Chandra’s cricket lineage and her own passion for sport led her to become one of the earliest Indian women cricketers to play the sport. The late Chandra Nayudu represented the Uttar Pradesh team and her college in the 1950s. Chandra Nayudu excelled in her studies and cricket.

Back in her college days, Chandra Nayudu used to play in a salwar kameez and demanded that more women play cricket. Undoubtedly, the passion for the sport stemmed from her illustrious family background, but she had a fierce determination to create her own legacy.

The late Chandra's interest in cricket continued beyond her playing days as she transitioned into the pioneering role of commentator, breaking new ground in the male-dominated field.

Ground-breaking moment by Chandra Nayudu

As a passionate cricketer, Chandra Nayudu captained Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket and even played for her college team. After a brief stint in domestic cricket, Chandra tried her hand at commentating, which turned out to be a groundbreaking move. The first breakthrough moment came in 1977 when she commented on the match between Bombay and the Marylebone Cricket Club.

This marked a historic shift in Indian cricket broadcasting, as for the very first time, a woman’s voice described the action on the field. She was regularly on air for the Ranji Trophy matches in the 1970s. Late. Chandra Nayudu rose to prominence when he commentated for the Test series between India and England in 1979/80 for All India Radio. According to The Paper Clip, the BBC’s male-dominated commentary panel was quite surprised by the sight of a female commentator.

After retiring from commentary duties late, Chandra Nayudu returned to teaching at the Government Girls PG College in Indore, where she retired as a principal. Nayudu was still remembered for breaking the gender barrier in Indian cricket commentary and was even invited to the Golden Jubilee Test Match between India and England at Lord’s in 1982, as her father, Col. C.K. Nayudu, had led India in their very first Test at the same venue in 1932.

In April 2021, Chandra Nayudu passed away in Indore at the age of 88, leaving behind a trailblazing legacy as India’s first female cricket commentator.

Legacy of Chandra Nayudu

Chandra Nayudu played a pioneering role in breaking gender barriers and setting a precedent in Indian sports broadcasting, paving the way for women to enter the commentary box with confidence and authority.

Former India women’s cricket captain, Diana Edulji, recalled her first meeting with Chandra Nayudu in the 1970s and hailed her as a ‘knowledgeable’ person in the sport.

“I met her in the early 1970s when we had gone to play a women’s national tournament in Indore. I found her to be very fond of cricket.” Edulji said, as quoted by The Paper Clip.

Because of Chandra Nayudu’s bold step of entering a male-dominated world of cricket commentary, she not only shattered the stereotypes but also opened doors for women to be heard, respected, and celebrated in sports broadcasting. Today, the likes of Mandira Bedi, Anjum Chopra, Isa Guha, Lisa Sthalekar, and Snehal Pradhan carry forward her legacy, proving that women’s voices are an integral part of cricket commentary and analysis.